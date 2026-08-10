NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Iowa Heartbreak Came Down to One Costly Decision

Christopher Bell left Iowa Speedway frustrated after missing out on a NASCAR Cup Series victory despite leading 108 laps and having a strong car throughout Sunday night’s race. Bell finished second, just 0.253 seconds behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs in the 350-lap event. Bell had the pace and track position needed to fight for the win, but a late tire strategy gave Gibbs the advantage.

The NASCAR Cup Series race came down to the final pit stop, with Bell’s team taking four fresh tires while Gibbs took only two right-side tires. Gibbs moved ahead after the stops and stayed in front. Bell tried to close the gap but could not make a pass before the checkered flag.

Christopher Bell Loses Ground to Ty Gibbs

The key moment came with about 60 laps remaining when the final round of pit stops began. Christopher Bell’s team chose four tires, while Ty Gibbs’ crew changed only the two right-side tires.

Gibbs gained track position after the stops and remained ahead after Ross Chastain made his final pit stop. Bell spent the closing laps trying to catch Gibbs, but the fresh tires did not give him enough to get around his teammate.

“Because we had control of the race, and we were leading laps, and had the pace to do it, had the track position to do it, we didn’t do it.”

Bell also explained that following Gibbs made his car harder to control.

“I was just sliding around a lot more whenever I was behind Ty than I was with Ryan. So any time that I tried to push the car, I just slid and could never get there.”

NASCAR Cup Series Tire Strategy Hurts Bell

Christopher Bell said his earlier experience at Iowa Speedway showed that a two-tire strategy could work. He had taken two tires earlier in the NASCAR Cup Series race and did not notice a major problem with the car.

“I mean, not surprised,” Bell said when asked how surprised he was that two tires held up. “You know, we saw guys stay out all day, and we’re fine. I took two tires at one point, felt fine. I stayed out, felt fine.”

Crew chief Adam Stevens defended the decision to take four tires. The team made the call based on the information available before the final restart and expected another caution that could have changed the strategy. The race instead stayed green, leaving Gibbs with the lead.

Christopher Bell Faces Another Tough Second Place

The second-place finish added another runner-up result to Christopher Bell’s NASCAR Cup Series season. When asked if it was his toughest second-place finish, Bell pointed to an earlier race.

“No, Phoenix was. It’s bad that I can start ranking them, though.”

Ty Gibbs ultimately held off Bell to win at Iowa Speedway, while Bell finished 0.253 seconds behind his teammate.

The NASCAR Cup Series result showed the importance of tire strategy and track position during long green-flag runs. Bell had the pace to contend for the win, but once Ty Gibbs moved ahead, Bell could not complete the pass. For Bell and his team, the frustration came from having control of the race but leaving Iowa with another second-place finish.