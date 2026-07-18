NASCAR Cup Series Prospect Faces Uncertain Future as 2027 Opportunity Remains in Doubt

Layne Riggs has responded to increasing speculation about a potential NASCAR Cup Series move in 2027. However, the leader in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points states that no decision has been made. As NASCAR’s off-season progresses, the Front Row Motorsports driver stated he’s awaiting the evolving driver market before deciding on his next career step.

Riggs has enjoyed a breakout 2026 season and has become one of the strongest young drivers in the garage. His performances have fueled speculation about a promotion, but he said he is focused on patience rather than rushing into the NASCAR Cup Series. For now, the 24-year-old remains committed to winning races and letting the right opportunity come at the right time.

Layne Riggs Shares Latest NASCAR Cup Series Update

Layne Riggs said there are no confirmed plans for a NASCAR Cup Series ride despite increasing discussion about the 2027 season.

Speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Riggs admitted he does not yet know where he will race next season.

“I’d like to know my plans too. I’m not sure either, actually. We don’t have any plans yet. Right now, we’re just seeing how the early silly season plays out to find out if there’s an opportunity for me.”

Asked if a NASCAR Cup Series ride remains possible in 2027, he said, “It is. I’m working hard every day to try to make sure that happens, but there’s no new news yet.”

The Front Row Motorsports driver has become one of the fastest-rising names in NASCAR this season. His results have placed him among the leading candidates for future openings as teams continue evaluating their lineups.

NASCAR Cup Series Opportunity Depends on the Right Timing

Riggs said reaching the NASCAR Cup Series remains a major goal, but he wants to make sure his first opportunity comes with competitive equipment.

“I’d love to make my first Cup start at some point. This year would be great, but the timeline isn’t looking ideal with the cutoff before the playoffs. Still, whenever that opportunity comes, I’d love to take it.”

He explained that he followed the same approach before joining the Truck Series.

“At the same time, I want to make sure I make a splash with my first start, just like I did in the Truck Series. I didn’t want to start in mediocre equipment. I waited until I had a truck that could win the race, and I even turned down some opportunities to make sure that happened.”

He added, “Hopefully, I can put myself in that same position again in the near future. I’m just as anxious as everyone else to find out what happens.”

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Success Builds Strong Case

Riggs has strengthened his NASCAR Cup Series hopes through an outstanding 2026 campaign. He currently leads the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings after producing consistent results throughout the season.

His highlights include multiple victories, including the series’ first-ever street course race at Naval Base Coronado and another victory at the same venue in June. Those wins increased his career total to nine NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victories. He has also ranked among the series leaders in laps led and stage points during the championship battle.

The son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Scott Riggs, Layne Riggs won the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Championship before moving into NASCAR’s national touring series.

While speculation about a NASCAR Cup Series promotion continues, Riggs remains focused on winning the Truck Series championship. With the NASCAR silly season still developing, he continues preparing for the opportunity to earn a full-time Cup Series ride when the right seat becomes available.