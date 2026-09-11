NASCAR Team Owner Sounds Off at Denny Hamlin After Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports Criticism

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson has answered Denny Hamlin’s criticism of his NASCAR team after Carson Hocevar’s clash with Brad Keselowski at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin questioned how Spire handles Hocevar and called the organization “unserious” during his Actions Detrimental podcast.

Dickerson responded by saying he took Hamlin’s comments as a warning and connected them to the federal lawsuit involving Joe Gibbs Racing, former competition director Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports. Dickerson also pointed to Hamlin’s own public frustration with JGR last season.

The NASCAR feud now involves more than an on-track incident. It has brought together driver conduct, team management and the ongoing legal case. Dickerson said Spire regularly addresses Hocevar’s actions internally while making clear that the team does not plan to change the driver’s aggressive style.

NASCAR Feud Grows after Denny Hamlin Criticizes Spire

The NASCAR feud started during the opening race of the 2026 Cup Series playoffs at Darlington Raceway on September 6. During Stage 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500, Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet made repeated contact with Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford and sent the 2012 Cup champion into the wall.

Keselowski later said Hocevar’s “day’s coming, and it’s coming hard.”

Hamlin did not focus on Hocevar directly on his podcast. Instead, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver questioned Spire’s management.

“There’s no adults in the room, clearly, in that building. How can you honestly think that’s what’s best for your company if you’re running a serious organization? I think they’re unserious.”

Jeff Dickerson Responds to Denny Hamlin

Dickerson addressed the NASCAR feud during an appearance on Jeff Gluck’s GluckCast. He did not dismiss Hamlin’s experience or understanding of the situation.

“If anybody thinks I’m going to come on this show and say Denny doesn’t know what he’s talking about, that’s not going to occur. Denny knows absolutely what he’s talking about… I took it as a warning.”

Dickerson then referred to the federal lawsuit involving JGR, Gabehart and Spire. JGR alleges that Gabehart accessed and removed proprietary team data before leaving the organization and joining Spire as chief motorsports officer.

Dickerson responded with a pointed reference to the case.

“We’re serious enough to sue, apparently.”

The lawsuit remains active in federal court in the Western District of North Carolina, with a trial scheduled for early 2027. Dickerson has denied that Spire received or used JGR information.

NASCAR Lawsuit Brings more Tension between Spire and JGR

Dickerson also brought up Hamlin’s own comments from 2025 after a dispute with JGR teammate Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Hamlin inquired with team leaders, Are you going to talk to him? Are you guys afraid to talk to him?”

Dickerson said Hamlin’s latest NASCAR criticism carried a similar message toward Spire.

“That’s essentially what he’s saying to me: Are you guys going to talk to him or not? Denny’s got a PhD in this, and I’m not going to have what happened at JGR happen to Spire.”

Dickerson said Spire discusses Hocevar’s actions regularly but does not issue public statements after every internal conversation.

“We talk about these things every week. We don’t put out a press release every time we have a talk with Carson.”

He also confirmed that Spire continues to support Hocevar and does not plan to change his aggressive approach.

“We’re not trying to change Carson… I don’t mean to disappoint everybody, but we’re not changing him.”

The NASCAR feud comes as Spire continues to compete in the Cup Series and works through the legal dispute with JGR. Dickerson closed his response with a direct message to Hamlin: “Denny message delivered, buddy.”