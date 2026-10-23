NASCAR Cup Series Star Opens Up About Chase Pressure and Demands a Shorter Season

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has called for a shorter Cup Series season while speaking openly about the mental strain of competing in the Chase.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said the 2026 postseason has left him mentally exhausted after another difficult race at Phoenix Raceway.

On the Rubbin’s Racing podcast, Hamlin explained that his higher work standards and the pressure to perform have made the season harder to manage. He also admitted the mounting disappointments were testing his mental limits.

Hamlin believes NASCAR runs too many races across a season that stretches from February to November. He pointed to the Truck Series schedule as an example of a shorter calendar and argued that fewer races could make each event more important to fans.

His comments have reopened the debate about NASCAR’s schedule and the demands it places on drivers.

Denny Hamlin Opens Up About NASCAR Chase Pressure

Hamlin said the current Chase has taken a serious mental toll on him. The No. 11 driver explained that he’s pushed himself harder this season, increasing the pressure he puts on his own performance.

“Man, this Chase in particular has like mentally worn me the f*ck down,” Hamlin said. “It really has. And I think it’s because I raised the level of intensity that I have on myself, my work ethic. It’s even more intense. And I just get tired. I really do get tired.”

Hamlin also admitted that he and his team made mistakes during the postseason. He said those decisions affected their results, adding to his frustration.

“I think I’ve had my things that I could have changed our outcome, and the team has had things that they could have changed our outcome,” he said. “But man, it’s just how much more f*cking disappointment or shit can I take mentally? I just feel like I’m at that place where I’m like, man, how much longer can I continue to go through this?”

His comments followed a difficult race at Phoenix and reflected the pressure he feels as he tries to compete for a championship.

Denny Hamlin Wants NASCAR to Cut Races

Hamlin used the discussion to explain why he believes NASCAR should consider a shorter Cup Series schedule. He pointed to the Craftsman Truck Series, which runs roughly 20 to 25 races, as a possible example.

“I mean, the trucks, what do they run, like twenty or twenty-five?. I mean, f*cking it’s a great number. And I just think there’s something to the oversaturation of the sport. I really believe it.”

He said the Cup Series calendar runs for too much of the year, making races feel less special because another event follows almost every week.

Hamlin also recognized that cutting races would create financial challenges for NASCAR and its teams. Hamlin believes cutting races could help NASCAR regain fan excitement, even if it means sacrificing some revenue.

“If I ran it and I owned it, it would be a tough thing to swallow, to be willing to reduce my overall revenue and shrink it,” he said. “But I truly believe that you’ve got to make the people miss it.”

Hamlin argued that a shorter season could make fans more excited when race day arrives, rather than treating each event as one of many weekly fixtures.

Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Must Attract Younger Fans

Hamlin acknowledged that some longtime NASCAR fans would oppose a shorter season. He said core supporters often want racing every weekend, making schedule changes difficult.

“The purists will not love that, by the way. Just because they want the races 12 hours long and they want us to race every weekend.”

However, he believes NASCAR must also focus on attracting younger viewers to protect the sport’s future.

“But I’m telling you to get these young eyeballs, which is the future of our fanbase. You must get them watching first. And it’s really tough to get them to do it right now.”

Hamlin has built a long Cup Series career with dozens of wins but has yet to claim a championship. He has also indicated plans to leave full-time Cup competition after the 2027 season while still competing at a high level.

NASCAR has not confirmed any plan to shorten the schedule. Hamlin’s comments add to the ongoing debate about race frequency, fan interest, team revenue, and the mental demands of a season that runs for most of the year.