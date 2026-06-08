NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Denny Hamlin Points to Driver Waiting in the Wings

The NASCAR Cup Series could eventually see a major change at one of its most recognizable teams after Denny Hamlin offered his strongest indication yet about who may replace him at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin, a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver of the No. 11 Toyota, identified rising star Brent Crews as the most probable successor to his seat once his full-time racing career concludes. While Hamlin remains under contract through at least the 2027 season, his latest comments suggest Joe Gibbs Racing is already planning for the future.

The discussion has put additional focus on Crews, one of the top young talents in Toyota’s development system, and raised new questions about what the next chapter could look like in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin Discusses His NASCAR Cup Series Future

Denny Hamlin remains one of the most competitive drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he acknowledged that Joe Gibbs Racing is preparing for the years ahead.

“I have a commitment to Joe no matter what, whether we win the championship this year or not. At the end of next year, I told them to check with me again in six months. I don’t want to leave the team in limbo. They’ve got a great driver in Brent Crews who will likely be ready by the end of next year.”

The comments provide the clearest public indication yet of who could become Hamlin’s replacement. Since debuting in the NASCAR Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2005, Hamlin has driven the No. 11 Toyota and established himself as one of the team’s most successful drivers.

Although he has not announced a retirement date, Hamlin admitted he is considering how much longer he can maintain his current level in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“It would be hard to walk away if the decision had to be made right now. But I find it hard to believe we’ll still be performing at this same level a year from now.”

Brent Crews Builds Case for NASCAR Cup Series Promotion

Brent Crews has quickly emerged as one of the most promising young drivers in NASCAR. The 18-year-old from Davidson, North Carolina, enjoyed a standout 2025 season in the ARCA Menards Series, collecting five victories and six pole positions.

His success earned him a move into Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 entry in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for 2026.

Despite his age, Crews has impressed throughout his rookie campaign. He became the youngest stage winner in series history and has already recorded multiple top-five finishes. His ability to compete on both oval tracks and road courses has strengthened his reputation as a future NASCAR Cup Series driver.

The possibility of Crews becoming Hamlin’s replacement has been discussed for more than a year. Reports in 2025 identified him as the leading candidate for the No. 11 seat whenever it became available. Hamlin’s latest comments appear to reinforce that belief.

Joe Gibbs Racing Plans Ahead in the Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing has long preferred to promote talent from within its system rather than look outside when openings arise in the NASCAR Cup Series.

That approach makes Brent Crews a natural fit for future opportunities. The team currently fields a strong NASCAR Cup Series lineup that includes Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs.

For now, Hamlin remains focused on winning races and competing for championships. However, his remarks suggest the organization is already considering what comes next.

Whenever Hamlin eventually steps away from full-time competition, Joe Gibbs Racing appears to have a plan in place. Based on Hamlin’s own assessment, Brent Crews is currently the driver best positioned to make the jump and become the next full-time driver of the No. 11 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series.