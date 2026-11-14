NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Gets Shaken Up as Cleetus McFarland Unleashes 1,000-HP Cadillac Drift

Denny Hamlin experienced a different kind of racing Thursday night when Cleetus McFarland took him for a ride in a 1,000-horsepower Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing at the Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver became a passenger as McFarland sent the custom-built car sideways around the track. A video of the ride showed Hamlin lowering his helmet visor as the car drifted through thick smoke.

The footage, shared by the Skewcar account, quickly attracted attention from racing fans. Hamlin’s ride came ahead of the Black Rifle 2.4 Hours of LeMullets, where he joined several NASCAR drivers, celebrities and automotive influencers for one of the biggest influencer racing events of the year.

Denny Hamlin Joins Cleetus McFarland for 1,000-HP Cadillac Drift

The video showed McFarland controlling the powerful Cadillac as it moved sideways around the Freedom Factory. Hamlin sat in the passenger seat wearing a helmet with Progressive and Toyota branding.

The clip carried the caption: “Cleetus McFarland gives Denny Hamlin a quick ride in the Blackwing at the Freedom Factory.”

The 1,000-horsepower Cadillac drift offered a different experience for Hamlin, who normally competes behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The ride also provided an early highlight before the main racing activities began. McFarland has built the Freedom Factory into a popular destination for oval racing, burnouts and automotive entertainment.

Denny Hamlin Headlines Black Rifle 2.4 Hours of LeMullets

Hamlin is among the drivers entered in the Black Rifle 2.4 Hours of LeMullets, which took place Friday, November 13. He joined Alex Presley behind the wheel of the No. 11 entry.

The event featured two-driver teams competing in nitrous-equipped Ford Police Interceptor Crown Victorias. The cars came with roll cages and Nitto tires, while teams had to complete a mid-race driver change during the endurance-style competition.

Other notable participants included Carson Hocevar, who teamed up with McFarland, Ryan Preece, Ty Dillon, T-Pain, Vanilla Ice, Dax Shepard, Hailie Deegan and Brian Deegan.

Organizers described the race as the “LARGEST automotive influencer oval track race there is.” The event also featured Tomfoolery Motorsports monster trucks, the returning Van Prix, pyrotechnics from Xtreme FX and a vendor area.

The two-day event marked the closing weekend of the 2026 Crown Vic racing and burnout season at the Freedom Factory.

Freedom Factory Closes 2026 Season With Burnout Competition

Saturday’s activities shifted attention to burnouts and spectator racing. Organizers promoted the burnout competition as “The GREATEST Burnout Competition in the USA.”

The program also included the return of Spectator Drags, where 32 street cars competed in head-to-head races on the 3/8-mile asphalt oval.

According to the event announcement, competitors battled for a share of a $20,000 payout.

Hamlin’s appearance came after a disappointing end to his 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship campaign. He entered the Chase as the No. 1 seed but failed to secure his first Cup Series title.

His Cadillac drift ride with McFarland offered a different kind of racing experience before the Crown Vic event.

With NASCAR drivers, celebrities and automotive influencers sharing the track, the Freedom Factory’s final 2026 weekend brought together traditional oval racing and online motorsports entertainment. Hamlin’s passenger ride in the 1,000-horsepower Cadillac provided one of the early moments that attracted attention ahead of the weekend’s main competitions.