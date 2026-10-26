NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Questions Next Gen Car as Title Hopes Take a Hit

Denny Hamlin finished eighth in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but the result did little to ease his concerns about the NASCAR Next Gen car and his chances of winning the 2026 championship.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said his team missed out on stage points and faced a difficult race as drivers fought for track position. Hamlin also questioned whether the Next Gen car was suited to the high speeds at superspeedway tracks.

His comments came as Kyle Larson continued to run strongly at a key point in the season. Although Hamlin admitted eighth place wasn’t the worst possible result, he left Talladega disappointed with the points his team failed to earn and the challenge ahead in the title fight.

Denny Hamlin Disappointed With NASCAR Talladega Result

Hamlin said he might have accepted an eighth-place finish before the race, but the result still disappointed him.

“I mean, if you asked me to start the day, would I take an eighth? I mean, probably. I mean, I guess so, but obviously, you know, the five’s on a massive run at the right time of the year.

“And so it’s just, that’s what we got.”

The No. 11 Toyota driver also pointed to the stage points his team failed to score during the 500-mile race.

“It’s disappointing, but also, like, our day could have been a shit ton worse. We didn’t get stage points. We tried, but there were just a lot of games going on. It’s really, really tough to do it.”

Hamlin acknowledged that his race could have ended in a crash or worse. However, the lack of stage points left him with fewer opportunities to gain ground in the championship battle.

NASCAR Next Gen Car Draws Denny Hamlin’s Criticism

Hamlin also questioned the NASCAR Next Gen car’s design and its performance at high speeds.

“It’s not designed. This is a sports car, not meant to be running 200 miles an hour.”

The Next Gen car is used across the NASCAR Cup Series, including at Talladega, where drivers race in large packs and rely on drafting to gain speed. Small position changes can affect several cars, and drivers must also manage the risk of multi-car crashes.

Hamlin’s comments focused on whether the car’s design suits the demands of superspeedway racing, where speeds can reach around 200 mph. He did not provide a detailed alternative during his post-race remarks.

He criticized the car after a race where track position and teamwork were crucial to the battle for the lead.

Denny Hamlin Misses Kyle Larson’s Late NASCAR Charge

Hamlin also discussed Kyle Larson’s strong run but admitted he didn’t see the final moments unfold.

“I didn’t see it, truthfully, I didn’t,” Hamlin said when asked about Larson’s late charge.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver explained that he was focused on his own race and thought he was about to crash at one point.

“Yeah, I mean, I thought I wrecked. And then I was right behind someone, and I was way up,” Hamlin said. “I didn’t see the final straightaway, but I’m sure it was exciting.”

Larson’s form has added pressure to the championship fight as the season approaches its conclusion. Hamlin, meanwhile, left Talladega with an eighth-place finish and concerns about the points he missed.

With fewer races left, Hamlin needs stronger finishes to climb in the championship standings. His comments about the Next Gen car also show that he remains concerned about the challenges drivers face at high-speed tracks.