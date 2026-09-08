NASCAR Cup Series Veteran’s Sharp Carson Hocevar Criticism Sparks Defiant Response

Carson Hocevar has responded to Denny Hamlin’s latest criticism after a tense NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin took aim at Hocevar’s driving and then turned his attention to Spire Motorsports during Monday’s Actions Detrimental podcast.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said there were “no adults in the room” at Spire and called the organization “unserious.” Hocevar did not answer with a direct attack on Hamlin. Instead, Hocevar’s message focused on the fans who continue to support Spire Motorsports despite criticism.

The exchange followed Hocevar’s contact with Brad Keselowski during the Cook Out Southern 500, which sent Keselowski into the wall. It added another chapter to a NASCAR weekend that already featured several incidents involving Hamlin, Hocevar and Spire Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar Responds to Denny Hamlin Criticism

Denny Hamlin was asked about the Carson Hocevar incident with Brad Keselowski on Sunday’s Actions Detrimental podcast. Hamlin did not spend much time discussing the 23-year-old driver himself.

“There’s no adults in the room, clearly, in that building,” Hamlin said. “No adults. That’s my opinion.”

Hamlin also said, “I think they’re unserious.”

The comments came after Hocevar’s Chevrolet made heavy contact with Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford on Lap 107 of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The contact sent Keselowski into the wall and caused a late Stage 1 caution.

Keselowski later said Hocevar’s “day is coming.”

Hamlin summed up the incident by saying, “Carson wrecked Brad,” before shifting his focus to Spire Motorsports.

Denny Hamlin Explains his NASCAR Criticism

The Darlington weekend also included contact between Denny Hamlin and Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell. Hamlin’s car suffered damage in the incident, affecting his race.

Hamlin also made it clear that he did not want to give Hocevar more attention.

“You’re not going to get anything more from me because I’m not going to give him what he wants,” Hamlin said. “I’m not going to give him the clip that he wants. Period.”

Despite that, the Carson Hocevar response quickly became part of the NASCAR discussion.

Hocevar posted a message on a red background aimed at fans who support Spire Motorsports.

“So many people are gonna discredit you for being a fan of us. They’re gonna call you dumb, fake fans, and worse. NASCAR doesn’t have to be that serious. We race for the fans. Even the ones that hate us. Regardless if we’re an unserious organization.”

The response followed comments Hocevar has made before about taking a less serious approach to some NASCAR conflicts. After an earlier incident involving Hamlin at Sonoma, Hocevar said some drivers “take things way too seriously at times” and that he enjoys “just having fun.”

Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports Face more Attention

The latest Denny Hamlin comments come as Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports remain involved in a legal dispute connected to former JGR competition director Chris Gabehart and allegations concerning proprietary information.

That dispute adds another layer to the public exchange between Hamlin and Spire Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the 12th seed, while Denny Hamlin entered as the top seed. Hocevar’s focus now remains on his playoff campaign with Spire Motorsports.

Hamlin, meanwhile, continues his title run with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The Darlington incident also remains part of the wider NASCAR storyline after Keselowski’s comments and the damage involving Hamlin and McDowell.

Hocevar’s response did not dispute Hamlin’s “unserious” description of Spire Motorsports. Instead, he turned the word into part of his message to NASCAR fans, making clear that criticism of the team would not change the support it receives.