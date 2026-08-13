NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Drops Surprising Update on Rajah Caruth’s Future

Rajah Caruth has received a major boost from Dale Earnhardt Jr. after his strong second-place finish at Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Caruth finished behind JR Motorsports teammate Carson Kvapil, earning his eighth top-10 and second top-five result of the season.

The result came as JR Motorsports continues to work on its 2027 driver lineup. Caruth has shared rides between JR Motorsports and Justin Anderson Racing this season, leaving his long-term position unclear.

However, Earnhardt Jr. said Caruth’s latest performance could help his chances of staying with the organization. The 2027 season plans are still being worked out, but Earnhardt Jr.’s comments have provided a positive update for the young driver.

Rajah Caruth Continues to Make Progress in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Rajah Caruth’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season has included steady progress. His second-place finish at Iowa gave him his second top-five of the year and eighth top-10.

Earnhardt Jr. stressed that these results matter for a driver still looking for his first series win.

“Great run by Rajah to be able to bring it home in second. He just did a great job.”

Earnhardt Jr. also explained why finishing second or third can be important when a driver cannot win.

“When you’re not winning, you need to be able to bring it home in those seconds, in those thirds. Top fives. You gotta get those when you can get them.”

The Iowa result gave Caruth another strong finish as he continues his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign.

JR Motorsports is Still Working on its 2027 NASCAR Driver Lineup

The JR Motorsports 2027 lineup has not been finalized. Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier remain important parts of the team, while Caruth and Kvapil have shared rides during the 2026 season. Some entries have also featured Cup Series drivers.

Caruth’s future with JR Motorsports has remained one of the key questions heading toward the 2027 NASCAR season. Earnhardt Jr., however, offered an encouraging update.

“But Rajah did an awesome job this weekend. Also looking really promising for his deal to come together for next year. And a lot of work to do to figure out where we’re gonna line up and end up for 2027.”

The comments show that work is underway on Caruth’s deal, although JR Motorsports has not completed its full 2027 lineup.

Rajah Caruth Faces a Tough Fight to Reach the NASCAR Playoffs

While the 2027 NASCAR season remains important, Rajah Caruth also has an immediate target in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He currently sits 14th in the standings, 15 points behind the top-12 Chase cutoff.

Earnhardt Jr. said Caruth still has a chance to make the NASCAR playoffs.

“He’s back in 14th position. The cutoff is 12. 12 teams get into the Chase for the O’Reilly Series. And Rajah right now is 15 points out. So doable.”

Taylor Gray, Brent Crews and William Sawalich sit directly ahead of Caruth, with all three driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Tough job for Rajah, but he’s still got a shot at it.”

With the series heading to Daytona International Speedway after its short break, Caruth will need to collect valuable stage points and finish strongly. His NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series results could now affect both his 2026 playoff hopes and his position heading into the 2027 NASCAR season.