NASCAR Post-Race Inspection at Iowa Speedway Leaves One Last Question

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Iowa Speedway ended with Carson Kvapil celebrating another major win, but the night still had one final twist. NASCAR completed post-race inspection of the Hy-Vee Perks 250 late Saturday and found no issues with Kvapil’s No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

The result made his second straight victory official after a wild 260-lap race. However, NASCAR selected three other cars for further inspection at its Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Nos. 00, 54, and 21 will now undergo a more detailed review. The selection does not mean NASCAR found a violation, but it keeps the Iowa Speedway race under technical review as the regular season moves toward Daytona.

NASCAR Iowa Speedway Post-Race Inspection

NASCAR confirmed that post-race inspection at Iowa Speedway found no issues with the winning car or the rest of the field. Kvapil officially won the Hy-Vee Perks 250 after beating Rajah Caruth by 0.343 seconds.

Toby Christie reported the inspection result, writing: “NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series post-race inspection at Iowa Speedway is complete. No issues. All clear. Carson Kvapil and the No. 1 JR Motorsports team have officially won the Hy-Vee Perks 250. Going back to the R&D Center: 00, 54, 21.”

The three selected cars belonged to Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray and Austin Hill. They finished fifth, seventh and 11th, respectively. NASCAR routinely sends specific cars to the R&D Center for detailed measurements and teardown processes.

NASCAR Race Results Add More Drama

The NASCAR race at Iowa Speedway went 10 laps beyond the scheduled 250 laps after two overtime restarts. Kvapil took the lead from Ross Chastain during the first overtime restart and held it through the second.

An eight-car crash in Turn 2 on Lap 252 forced the second overtime and collected several drivers, including Justin Allgaier and polesitter Ryan Sieg. Kvapil stayed clear of the trouble and secured his second consecutive win.

William Sawalich finished third, while Chastain took fourth and Creed finished fifth. The race featured 12 cautions and an average speed of 83.418 mph.

The result also gave JR Motorsports three drivers inside the top four and extended the team’s run of top-10 finishes.

Carson Kvapil Turns NASCAR Season Around

Carson Kvapil has quickly turned his NASCAR season around. The 23-year-old from Mooresville, North Carolina, entered the Iowa Speedway race after earning his first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25.

That Indianapolis win ended a run of 63 starts without a victory. Now, Kvapil has won two races in a row and moved into second place in the championship standings.

He leads third-place Sheldon Creed by 28 points heading into the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 28. The NASCAR championship battle will now move to Daytona, where drivers will fight for playoff positions.

For Kvapil, the Iowa Speedway victory is official after a clean post-race inspection. NASCAR will continue to examine the Nos. 00, 54, and 21 cars at the R&D Center. Any findings from those inspections will be announced later, but they do not change Kvapil’s official victory at Iowa.