NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Fears the Worst After Josh Berry’s Career Takes a Painful Hit

Josh Berry’s NASCAR future has become one of the biggest talking points of the 2026 season after Wood Brothers Racing confirmed he will not return in 2027. The decision came after a difficult campaign that followed an impressive first year with the team. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who helped guide Berry’s racing career for more than a decade at JR Motorsports, admitted the situation has been hard to watch.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt shared his emotions about Berry’s uncertain future. With few seats available across NASCAR, Berry now faces an uphill battle to secure another opportunity after a season filled with setbacks despite proving himself at the Cup Series level in previous years.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up About Josh Berry’s NASCAR Future

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke honestly about Josh Berry’s NASCAR future and explained why the current situation feels personal.

“It’s heartbreaking for me because I think of Josh as a family member. Josh Berry moved here from Nashville, moved in with my mom and Willie (Jackson), ate their dinners, and worked at the shop. We got him racing. He raced with us for 10 years. We won hundreds of races, track championships, national championships. We won O’Reilly races. And we did everything we could to give him everything we could give him.”

Berry built his career through Late Model racing before moving into the Xfinity and O’Reilly Series with JR Motorsports. He later joined Stewart-Haas Racing in the No. 4 Ford after Kevin Harvick retired before moving to Wood Brothers Racing in 2025.

That move quickly paid off. Berry earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas and reached the playoffs in his debut season with the famous No. 21 team.

Earnhardt remembered that successful period.

“There was this big announcement. I mean, it was emotional. It was cool. And he ends up winning his first race for the Wood Brothers. I’m hearing that Penske was very high on Josh. Blaney and all the guys were saying that he was great as a teammate and a big addition to the operation. They had this really solid first year. He wins a race at Vegas, qualifies, runs well at a lot of different racetracks. And it looked like things are going to be positive.”

Josh Berry’s NASCAR Season Takes an Unexpected Turn

The 2026 NASCAR season has been far different for Berry.

He sits near the bottom of the standings after struggling to produce strong finishes. In June, Wood Brothers Racing announced reigning O’Reilly Series champion Jesse Love will replace Berry in the No. 21 Ford for the 2027 season.

Earnhardt admitted he still cannot explain what changed.

“I do not know what has happened. I really don’t. I don’t bug Josh too much about it. I think the world of the Wood Brothers. I idolize Leonard and them, but I don’t know what has happened. It’s unfortunate because I don’t know where this goes for Josh. I don’t know what opportunities even exist.”

He also described the current driver market as challenging.

“The landscape right now is crappy for guys like him. Pick a series, Truck, O’Reilly, or Cup. Where is there a car or a truck that is looking for a driver? I don’t know. It’s just a bad time.”

Josh Berry Remains Hopeful Despite an Uncertain NASCAR Future

Josh Berry has also spoken openly about how difficult the season has been.

“I feel like people view me completely differently after this year, compared to what I’ve done up to this point. Like I’ve said, I’ve never lived through a season like this, when it’s just one thing after another… We just can’t catch a break, flat out.”

He also added, “I’ve worked my whole life to get to this position, and now I feel people view me completely different after this compared to what I’ve done up till this point.”

Despite the setbacks, Earnhardt believes the remaining races could still improve Josh Berry’s NASCAR future.

“I’m hopeful that there’s still some racing left for Josh and them to do some things this year that will bolster Josh’s opportunities… It’s heartbreaking because man, he has worked his ass off to get to this point and I think he’s proven good enough, but it’s frustrating. I worry how this is going to shake out.”

Berry will now focus on finishing the 2026 NASCAR season strongly while searching for his next opportunity. Whether that chance comes in the Cup Series or another national series remains to be seen, but Earnhardt’s comments showed how much Berry’s journey means to those who have supported him from the beginning.