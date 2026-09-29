NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Raises Big Question After Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Exit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did not hold back after Brad Keselowski confirmed he will leave RFK Racing after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski will finish the year in the No. 6 Ford before stepping away from his ownership role with RFK Racing. He has also made clear he does not plan to retire from driving.

The news immediately raised a bigger question about Brad Keselowski’s future in NASCAR. During Ask Jr., Earnhardt focused on what could come next for the 2012 Cup Series champion. Rather than viewing the move as the end of Keselowski’s career, Earnhardt questioned where he could race in 2027.

His comments also brought several possible NASCAR teams into the conversation, although none were confirmed as Keselowski’s next destination.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Questions Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Future

Earnhardt repeatedly questioned where Keselowski could go after leaving RFK Racing.

“We don’t know where Brad’s going; where could he go?” Earnhardt asked. “What teams are, where’s he going?”

Earnhardt also said he did not believe Keselowski would leave RFK Racing without a plan.

“He must have- I don’t believe Brad allows this to happen unless he had a plan B. Brad doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who doesn’t have plan B ready.”

“He later added I don’t think Brad just jumps off the ledge without a safety net.”

Keselowski’s own comments confirmed he still wants to compete. He said he was “nowhere near ready to be done as a driver” and still had “a lot I want to accomplish in this sport.” He also said he looked forward to “what comes next” and would share his future plans “when the time is right.”

Brad Keselowski Sparks NASCAR Silly Season Talk

The discussion became more interesting because TJ Majors, Earnhardt’s co-host, is Keselowski’s spotter. When Earnhardt tried to get him involved in the speculation, Majors replied, “Next question.”

Earnhardt followed up by asking, “What is wrong, TJ?” He then joked, “Are you getting nervous?”

Earnhardt also read suggestions from viewers during the show. One fan suggested Dodge could become an option.

“Somebody says Dodge is coming. He has Dodge. Dodge can save him,” Earnhardt said.

“Maybe,” he replied. “We’ll see. Kaulig. K and K. K and K Racing.”

Those names were discussed as possibilities, not confirmed plans. The conversation reflects the growing NASCAR Silly Season interest around Keselowski’s future as the 2027 driver market begins to take shape.

RFK Racing Faces Major Changes After 2026

RFK Racing confirmed Keselowski will leave both his driving position and co-owner role after the 2026 season. The organization plans to remain a three-car NASCAR Cup Series team while searching for a new driver and a new head of competition.

RFK president Chip Bowers praised Keselowski’s work with the team and called him a “terrific representative.” Bowers said Keselowski had invested in RFK Racing’s future and helped the organization “think differently about what RFK Racing could become.”

The team also said it respected Keselowski’s decision to continue racing and would work with him regarding his ownership stake.

For now, Keselowski remains focused on completing the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season with RFK Racing. His 2027 NASCAR future remains unconfirmed, while RFK Racing must prepare for a new driver and competition leader. Earnhardt’s comments have added more attention to the question, but no team has been confirmed as Keselowski’s next home.