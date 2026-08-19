NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Raises Concern Over a Problem That Could Push Talent Aside

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has raised fresh concerns about the growing role of money in NASCAR and how it can affect drivers looking for competitive rides. Speaking on The Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer explained how sponsorship has changed the sport and reduced the freedom teams once had when choosing drivers.

Earnhardt pointed to the 1990s and 2000s, when many cars had full-season sponsors and teams could focus more on talent. He said today’s NASCAR sponsorship system often requires teams to combine support from several partners. That means drivers with financial backing can get an earlier chance to discuss available seats. Earnhardt’s comments also come as Josh Berry prepares to leave Wood Brothers Racing after the 2026 season.

NASCAR Sponsorship Has Changed

Earnhardt said teams once had greater financial security because full-season sponsors were common across the NASCAR grid.

“Everybody will say, ‘I really miss when teams could just kind of put whoever they wanted in their car. Talent was what mattered most. ”

He added, “Every car had a full-season sponsor. Every car, for the most part, had an annual partner.”

According to Earnhardt, that funding allowed teams to choose drivers mainly on talent.

“Fortunately, there was enough funding available coming into the sport to where you could basically just pick whoever you wanted to put in the car based on talent alone.”

Today, NASCAR sponsorship works differently. Earnhardt said many teams rely on several partners instead of one major sponsor funding an entire operation.

“We don’t have major sponsors in the sport. There are some, but we don’t have- not every team has this grand sponsor that just self-funds the operation anymore.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains the Driver Battle

The NASCAR sponsorship model can give drivers with strong financial backing an early opportunity. Earnhardt said teams may first speak with drivers who can help build a complete sponsorship package.

“You have to put it together with multiple partners, and there are a lot of drivers that can bring funding.”

“They are going to get the first opportunity to sit down with that team and discuss whether they’re a good fit or not.”

Earnhardt also stressed that money and talent can exist together. Some drivers can bring sponsorship while also being able to compete at the national level.

“And there are some drivers that bring funding that have talent. That is definitely the best package.”

Josh Berry Future Adds More Focus

Earnhardt’s comments come as Josh Berry’s future becomes a major part of the 2027 NASCAR driver market. Josh Berry will leave Wood Brothers Racing after the 2026 season, raising another question about his next opportunity.

Earnhardt has a long connection with Josh Berry through JR Motorsports and has discussed the challenges talented drivers can face without major financial backing.

The Dale Jr. Download discussion highlighted the balance teams must manage. NASCAR teams need money to keep cars running, while drivers need seats to prove their ability. NASCAR sponsorship remains central to that process, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. made clear that financial support can shape who gets the chance to compete.