Why Did NASCAR Change Darlington Race Start Time Today? Will it Be Delayed?

Rain was in forecast for Darlington Raceway before a single green flag waved, and NASCAR responded by adjusting its own clock. Officials moved Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 start up 10 minutes, setting the field in motion at 5 p.m. ET instead of the previously advertised 5:10 p.m., according to Fox Sports‘ Bob Pockrass. Pre-race coverage on USA Network still begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.

“NASCAR has moved the green flag time for Darlington to 10 minutes earlier to 5p ET with forecast for rain at some point tonight,” reported veteran racing journalist Bob Pockrass.

“Not feeling great about the cup race tonight, if I am being honest,” added meteorologist Brandon Lawson of Queen City News. “I think we get delayed at some point, whether it be for lightning or actual rain. Could be a late night.”

Another meteorologist, Stephen Durham, was also wary of the Darlington weather for the race.

“Isolated showers and storms now popping up west of (Darlington Raceway),” Durham wrote at about 2:10 p.m. ET. “Expect this to be a common theme over the next few hours. Outflow boundaries will trigger additional activity as well.”

The 10-minute adjustment buys a sliver of daylight against a forecast that only worsens through the evening. Whether NASCAR finishes all 367 laps before the sky opens up is the question hanging over Darlington.

“The Drivers Meeting will take place at 3:45 p.m. Driver intros will be at 4:10 p.m. Green flag will be at 5 p.m.” reported Motorsports senior editor Matt Weaver.

Saturday’s on-track schedule never got off the ground. Lightning and thunderstorms wiped out both practice and qualifying, forcing NASCAR to set the field by its performance metric, weighted 70 percent to previous finish and 30 percent to owner points, according to Jayski.com. Tyler Reddick starts from the pole as a result, according to Reuters. Daniel Suárez, Ryan Preece and Denny Hamlin round out the front two rows.

NASCAR CUP SERIES — STARTING LINEUP Cook Out Southern 500 • Darlington Raceway • Darlington, SC September 5, 2026 • Track Record: Matt Kenseth • 05/11/13 • 3:32:45 • 141.383 mph Pos Car Driver Team Mfr 1 45 Tyler Reddick (C) Chumba Casino Toyota Toyota 2 7 Daniel Suárez (C) Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Chevy 3 60 Ryan Preece (C) Consumer Cellular Ford Ford 4 11 Denny Hamlin (C) Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Toyota 5 71 Michael McDowell Delaware Life Chevrolet Chevy 6 2 Austin Cindric (C) Discount Tire Ford Ford 7 19 Chase Briscoe (C) Bass Pro Shops Toyota Toyota 8 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ram Self Storage Chevrolet Chevy 9 3 Austin Dillon Boot Barn Chevrolet Chevy 10 48 Alex Bowman Ally Chevrolet Chevy 11 20 Christopher Bell (C) Mobil 1 Toyota Toyota 12 6 Brad Keselowski BuildSubmarines.com Ford Ford 13 22 Joey Logano (C) Pennzoil Ultra Platinum Ford Ford 14 21 Josh Berry Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Ford 15 35 Riley Herbst GOGO SQUEEZ Toyota Toyota 16 41 Cole Custer Sysco/Parker’s Kitchen Chevrolet Chevy 17 23 Bubba Wallace (C) Xfinity Toyota Toyota 18 9 Chase Elliott (C) NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Chevy 19 42 John Hunter Nemechek Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota Toyota 20 24 William Byron (C) Valvoline Restore & Protect Chevrolet Chevy 21 34 Todd Gilliland Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. Ford 22 67 Corey Heim (i) Fleetio Toyota Toyota 23 1 Ross Chastain Busch Light Chevrolet Chevy 24 12 Ryan Blaney (C) Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Ford 25 5 Kyle Larson (C) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Chevy 26 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Red Bull Chevrolet Chevy 27 10 Ty Dillon Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet Chevy 28 54 Ty Gibbs (C) Monster Energy Toyota Toyota 29 4 Noah Gragson Southeastern Equipment and Supply/Tennant Ford 30 16 AJ Allmendinger Gerald’s Tires/BTS Rewards Chevrolet Chevy 31 88 Connor Zilisch # Roto-Rooter Chevrolet Chevy 32 33 Austin Hill (i) Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Chevy 33 38 Zane Smith Aaron’s Dream Machine Ford Ford 34 77 Carson Hocevar (C) Spectrum Chevrolet Chevy 35 17 Chris Buescher (C) Kroger/Gold Peak Ford Ford 36 43 Erik Jones Dollar Tree Toyota Toyota 37 51 Cody Ware ApexFX Chevrolet Chevy 38 66 Chad Finchum (i) AutoParts.com Ford Ford (C) = Championship eligible • # = Rookie • (i) = Ineligible for driver points • Did Not Qualify: None • Manufacturer count: Chevrolet 17, Ford 11, Toyota 10

Darlington Raceway Weather Outlook and Delay Odds

The National Weather Service pegs Sunday afternoon at a 30 to 50 percent chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m., under partly sunny skies and a high near 91 to 92 degrees. Once the sun goes down, the odds worsen. Storms become likely overnight, mainly before midnight, with rainfall of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch possible and lows near 70.

Hour-by-hour models put precipitation chances in the mid-to-high 40s around the new green flag, climbing toward 70 percent by 9 p.m., according to MySportsWeather.com. That points to a moderate chance of a delay, but a lower chance of a postponement to Monday. The storms are typical late-day pop-ups rather than an all-day washout, and if rain arrives mid-race, NASCAR’s likelier move is to wait it out or finish under caution rather than red-flag the event.

Wet-weather tires won’t factor in regardless. Goodyear’s treaded rain tires are approved only for road courses and short ovals of roughly a mile or less, tracks like Martinsville and Richmond. Darlington’s 1.366-mile egg shape sits well outside that window, so teams run the same dry slicks used here in March. Standing water or poor visibility means a red flag, not a tire change.

Southern 500 Preview and Denny Hamlin’s Chase Math

Sunday’s 367-lap, 501.32-mile race opens the 10-race Chase, and Hamlin arrives as the favorite after clinching the regular-season title. Betting markets have him and Reddick bunched atop the board, with Chase Briscoe, the two-time defending Southern 500 winner, and Kyle Larson close behind, according to Covers.com. Several Chase qualifiers, including Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Carson Hocevar, William Byron and Larson, start 20th or worse after a chaotic finish at Daytona.

The new Chase format resets points after the 26-race regular season, and Hamlin’s reward for the title is a 2,100-point head start with a 25-point cushion over second-seed Ryan Blaney, according to NASCAR.com. Every seed below drops five points down to 2,000 for 16th, and wins now pay 55 points instead of 40. There are no eliminations. Whoever leads after Homestead-Miami on Nov. 8 wins it all.