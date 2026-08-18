NASCAR Drama Takes a Turn as Steve O’Donnell Defends Driver Confrontations

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell has backed driver confrontations after races, saying the intense moments can help keep NASCAR interesting. Speaking on the Racin’ With the Boys podcast, O’Donnell said he accepts drivers handling disputes themselves but drew a clear line when crew members become involved.

His comments come as the NASCAR Cup Series continues to feature hard racing, heated exchanges and strong personalities. O’Donnell also praised Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar for his aggressive style, saying his on-track approach fits what NASCAR wants from its drivers. At the same time, O’Donnell stressed the importance of safety after previous periods when frequent fines and crew involvement made post-race fights more dangerous. He said NASCAR needs rivalries and personalities that give fans a reason to care.

NASCAR Driver Confrontations Draw Steve O’Donnell’s Support

O’Donnell said he is comfortable with drivers settling their own disputes after races. “I’m okay with it. I think that’s fair.” He explained that NASCAR went through a period of issuing too many fines, which created more problems.

“We went through an era where there were too many fines. Fining everybody,” O’Donnell said. He noted that crew members are often bigger than drivers, which made some fights more dangerous when team personnel joined in.

“Where we’re at is, if the drivers want to handle their business, great. When the crew guys start piling on, that’s when we’ve got a challenge.”

NASCAR Cup Series Rivalries Remain Important

O’Donnell also pointed to Carson Hocevar as a driver who brings the aggressive style NASCAR wants. The Spire Motorsports driver has gained attention for his hard racing and willingness to make bold moves.

“With Hocevar, to me, he’s doing everything we would want from a driver getting out there. On track, great. He’s going to make his moves and drivers will handle what they need to handle out on the track.”

He added that Hocevar’s off-track conduct has also been positive. The NASCAR CEO said drivers will naturally react to the way competitors race, but those disputes should remain under control.

NASCAR Needs Personalities, Villains and Rivalries

O’Donnell said NASCAR needs drivers who can create strong storylines and rivalries. Not every driver has to embrace that role, but he believes personalities remain important to the sport.

“Our drivers, some of them get that, some of them don’t want to be that guy, and that’s okay. But we need rivalries, we need villains, any sport needs personalities. You need a reason to care.”

His comments show that NASCAR does not intend to eliminate every confrontation between drivers. Instead, NASCAR wants to preserve the emotion and rivalry that can come from hard racing while limiting dangerous incidents involving crews. O’Donnell’s position keeps the focus on driver competition, personalities and rivalries while maintaining safety around pit road.