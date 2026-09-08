NASCAR: Kenny Wallace Sounds Off on Brad Keselowski-Carson Hocevar Feud After Darlington

Former NASCAR driver and commentator Kenny Wallace has weighed in on the tense Brad Keselowski-Carson Hocevar feud after their clash at Darlington Raceway. The incident happened during the Cook Out Southern 500, the opening race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and quickly became one of the main NASCAR stories from the race.

Wallace discussed the NASCAR incident on his “Coffee with Kenny” video series, focusing on Keselowski’s threat of retaliation and Hocevar’s response. The two drivers reacted very differently after the crash.

Keselowski made it clear he was unhappy with what happened, while Hocevar appeared unfazed by the warning. Wallace said Hocevar’s approach has added another layer to the NASCAR feud.

Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar Clash at Darlington

The Brad Keselowski-Carson Hocevar feud began on Lap 107 of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Hocevar, driving the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, washed up the track and made contact with the left rear of Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford.

The contact sent Keselowski into a spin and then into the wall. The crash brought out a caution at the end of the first stage.

Keselowski finished 23rd, while Hocevar recovered to finish 11th.

After the NASCAR race, Keselowski was asked whether there was already history between the two drivers.

“No, but there will be,” Keselowski said. “His day is coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”

Carson Hocevar Responds to Keselowski Threat

Carson Hocevar said the contact with Brad Keselowski was not intentional. When discussing the incident, Hocevar later summed it up by saying, “He spun.”

Reporters then told Hocevar about Keselowski’s warning.

“I’ll tighten my belts,” Hocevar responded.

That answer caught Kenny Wallace’s attention. The former NASCAR driver reacted strongly to Hocevar’s response during his “Coffee with Kenny” show.

“Jesus Christ. Lord, the man’s got balls bigger than a moose, but it’s a good show. And I do like that,” Wallace said.

NASCAR’s official report also noted that Hocevar did not apologize while discussing the contact. Hocevar joked that he does things for “TV and entertainment purposes” and “the clicks.”

Kenny Wallace Reacts to the NASCAR Feud

Kenny Wallace described Carson Hocevar bluntly while discussing the NASCAR feud.

“This Carson Hocevar, he is a shit disturber. I’m telling you, I love it. It’s great for the sport,” Wallace said.

Wallace also suggested the Brad Keselowski-Carson Hocevar feud could become a bigger NASCAR storyline if Keselowski follows through on his warning.

“It’s going to be a better show when NASCAR finds Brad Keselowski for wrecking Carson,” Wallace said.

Wallace also mentioned Hocevar’s merchandise promotion following the Darlington incident, referencing the No. 6 connected to Keselowski’s car number and joking about a discount.

For now, Keselowski has issued his warning, while Hocevar has shown little concern. The Darlington clash has turned a race incident into a clear NASCAR feud, with the focus now on whether the two drivers meet again on the track.