NASCAR Driver Calls Out Team Members After Corey Heim Incident at Martinsville

Treyten Lapcevich addressed the incident involving Chad Bryant Racing members and Corey Heim at Martinsville Speedway. The incident happened after Saturday night’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and followed a tense finish between Heim and Lapcevich.

Lapcevich finished third, behind winner Caden Kvapil and Heim, but the race ended with contact between the two cars on the cool-down lap. The contact left both cars heavily damaged and heightened tensions on pit road.

Lapcevich later stated that he was not part of the altercation near the Martinsville hot dog stand and condemned the incident. Video showed members of the team confronting and punching Heim before deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office broke up the incident.

Corey Heim Fight Started After Martinsville Race

The Corey Heim incident followed contact between Heim and Lapcevich after the checkered flag at Martinsville.

Lapcevich said he ran Heim tight on the right side before Heim “gassed up” and drove over his left front. Heim gave a different account, saying Lapcevich pinned him to the curb and continued turning left until the cars climbed together.

Both cars suffered heavy damage.

Lapcevich then left his car and moved toward Heim on pit road. Chad Bryant stopped him before the situation escalated further.

The Corey Heim confrontation later moved away from pit road.

Video showed punches being thrown at Heim. He raised his hands and backed away rather than fighting back. Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly arrived, dispersing the incident in approximately 20 seconds before escorting Heim off the property.

Treyten Lapcevich Condemns Corey Heim Incident

Treyten Lapcevich said he was frustrated after the Martinsville race but rejected the actions seen in the Corey Heim fight.

“What happened with Corey after the race was wrong, and it should not have happened. While I was not involved in the incident, I want to be clear that I do not condone any actions that took place.”

Lapcevich said he had planned to speak with Heim about what happened on the track.

“I planned on having a conversation with Corey following the race; however, there is a clear line between being angry about what happens on the racetrack and allowing that frustration to become physical. What happened after the race for sure crossed that line.”

“No matter the circumstances, frustration from a race never justifies putting your hands on another competitor. I am glad Corey was able to walk away from the situation okay. Those actions were unacceptable, and they do not reflect who I am as a person or as a competitor.”

Denny Hamlin Demands NASCAR Action

Denny Hamlin also addressed the Corey Heim fight on his podcast. Hamlin, a 23XI Racing co-owner, said the group involved should face NASCAR Regional discipline.

“Yeah. I mean, just complete classlessness,” Hamlin said. “From Chad Bryant, the owner and his team to wait on Corey. Listen to what they did.”

Hamlin criticized the timing of the confrontation.

“Those f***ing cowards waited on Corey Heim to leave his car and leave his team and then jump him while he was on the way to his hauler.”

Hamlin called for a long suspension from pit road and said NASCAR Regional should publicly explain its response.

He also said Heim told the group he did not want to fight.

“He said to them, ‘I’m not trying to fight.’ They’ve got to get control of the whole Martinsville thing because it’s just spiraling out of control.”

Heim was not seriously hurt. One missed punch damaged the Martinsville hot dog stand’s “A Half Mile of Mayhem” menu sign, which Heim later posted as a souvenir.

NASCAR Regional had not announced penalties as of Monday night.