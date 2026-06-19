NASCAR Driver Left With Tough Climb After Coronado Practice Crash

Justin Marks suffered a frustrating setback ahead of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Navy 250 after crashing during practice at Naval Base Coronado on Friday. The Trackhouse Racing owner damaged his primary No. 77 Jockey Chevrolet and was forced to switch to a backup truck for the historic event.

Under NASCAR rules, the change means Marks must start from the rear of the field for the 50-lap race. The Navy 250 marks the first NASCAR national series race held on an active U.S. military base and forms part of the Navy’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Despite the incident, Marks remained upbeat about his chances on the demanding 3.4-mile street course. The event also marks his first NASCAR Truck Series start since 2022 in a Spire Motorsports entry backed by longtime sponsor Jockey.

Justin Marks Explains NASCAR Crash During Navy 250 Practice

Justin Marks said the NASCAR crash happened in one of the most challenging sections of the new Coronado circuit. According to the veteran driver, the combination of polished concrete and fresh tires created difficult grip conditions during practice.

“That’s a really low-grip part of the racetrack. The concrete is almost polished, and we have some new tires on. I was trying to work on a few things, but the truck got loose. Once it got behind me, I chased it, and I could never get it back.”

The Navy 250 circuit features a mix of street-course characteristics, tarmac, and concrete surfaces. Drivers spent practice learning how the unique track behaved under different conditions.

Marks admitted that once the truck started sliding on the polished surface, recovering control became nearly impossible.

“On a surface like that, once you start sliding and lose control, it’s really hard to recover. It sucks, but we’ll get to work right now, prepare a backup truck, and go have some fun this afternoon. I hate adding extra work for the crew.”

The NASCAR crash immediately ended his session and shifted the team’s attention toward preparing the backup truck for race conditions.

Navy 250 Backup Truck Creates New NASCAR Challenge

The move to a backup truck creates another obstacle for Justin Marks ahead of the Navy 250. NASCAR regulations require drivers who switch vehicles after practice or qualifying to surrender their starting position and begin from the rear.

Even so, Marks believes the unusual nature of the Navy 250 could provide opportunities to recover during the race.

“One of the things we talked about before practice was that this is such a unique scenario. You can probably start from anywhere in the field and still put a race together.”

The challenge becomes even greater because the backup truck has not yet turned laps on the new course.

“It’s going to be a different approach this afternoon. The backup truck hasn’t been on the racetrack yet, and we’ll be starting from the back, but anything is possible in a NASCAR race.”

Those comments highlighted his belief that patience, strategy, and race management could still produce a competitive result despite the setback.

Historic NASCAR Navy 250 Weekend Underway At Coronado

The Navy 250 has already delivered one of the most unique weekends in NASCAR history. The event marks the first NASCAR national touring series race conducted on an active military installation.

Practice sessions showed how demanding the course can be. Several vehicles reportedly became airborne over bumps, while drivers adjusted to the unfamiliar layout. The venue also offers views of military aircraft and the USS Abraham Lincoln, creating a backdrop unlike any other NASCAR event.

While Justin Marks prepares for a charge from the rear, Layne Riggs led the practice speed charts for Front Row Motorsports. Other Truck Series regulars and road-course specialists also used the session to gain valuable experience on the new circuit.

For Marks, the focus now shifts away from the NASCAR crash and toward maximizing the backup truck’s potential in the historic Navy 250 when the green flag drops Friday night.