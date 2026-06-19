How to Watch NASCAR at Naval Base Coronado in 2026: Schedule and TV Coverage

This weekend, NASCAR will create history by holding its first-ever race at an active U.S. military base. The NASCAR at Naval Base Coronado event takes place from June 19-21, 2026, in San Diego, California, on a temporary 3.4-mile, 16-turn street course built across runways, roads, and tarmac.

The unique venue overlooks San Diego Bay and serves as part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration. Fans will see all three national NASCAR series compete on the same course during a packed three-day schedule.

Every race, practice session, and qualifying event will be available through television and streaming platforms. Whether watching from home or attending in person, NASCAR at Naval Base Coronado promises a historic weekend unlike anything the sport has staged before.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series held at Naval Base Coronado

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the weekend on Friday, June 19. The Navy 250 headline race is set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FS1.

Before the race, Truck Series drivers will take part in two practice sessions at approximately 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying is scheduled for around 2:00 p.m. ET, with coverage primarily on FS2.

Fans can watch the race on FS1 or stream coverage through the Fox Sports app with a valid television provider login. The Truck Series will be the inaugural national series to race on the temporary street course, offering an early preview of how the distinctive layout performs.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Naval Base Coronado

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage on Saturday, June 20. The United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air live on The CW.

Qualifying for the series starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on The CW. Teams will use the session to finalize their setups after Friday’s practice run on the challenging circuit.

Fans can watch the race over the air in many markets through The CW or stream coverage on The CW app. The race marks the second national-series event of the weekend and could provide clues about how the track conditions may affect Sunday’s Cup Series race.

NASCAR Cup Series at Naval Base Coronado

The NASCAR Cup Series headlines the historic weekend with the Anduril 250 on Sunday, June 21. The race begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with green-flag racing expected shortly after 4:29 p.m. ET.

Cup Series teams will have one practice session on Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on Prime Video.

Prime Video will exclusively carry the full race broadcast, including pre-race coverage. Radio coverage will also be available through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The course took months to prepare and involved installing over 3,000 barriers around the military facility. Key sections include the Coronado Chicane and Carrier Corner, while several stretches run alongside active runways. Fans attending the event must present a valid government-issued photo ID if they are 18 years or older. General admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday have sold out, though limited hospitality packages may still be available.

With three races across three days, NASCAR at Naval Base Coronado will deliver a landmark moment for the sport and offer fans multiple ways to follow every lap from San Diego.