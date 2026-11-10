NASCAR Driver Faces Uncertainty Over Cup Series Plans for 2027 Despite Front Row Return

Layne Riggs has yet to secure a confirmed NASCAR Cup Series opportunity for 2027, despite making his intentions clear about racing at NASCAR’s highest level.

The 24-year-old will return to Front Row Motorsports for another full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, but his plans beyond the No. 34 Ford remain uncertain.

Speaking at the 2026 NASCAR Awards in Miami, Riggs discussed the possibility of making selected Cup Series starts next season.

He admitted he does not know whether RFK Racing will offer him races, while Front Row Motorsports could also consider running an additional Cup car. Rather than chase a full schedule, Riggs wants opportunities at tracks where Cup Series experience would help his development.

Layne Riggs Confirms Front Row Motorsports Return for 2027

Riggs has already secured his place in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2027. Front Row Motorsports exercised its option on the young driver earlier in the fall, confirming his return to the No. 34 Ford for another full-time season.

The announcement followed a strong 2026 campaign in which Riggs recorded seven victories and finished second in the Truck Series championship standings. His results continued the progress he has made since joining Front Row Motorsports full-time in 2024, when he earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Although his immediate future remains in the Truck Series, Riggs has not hidden his ambition to reach the NASCAR Cup Series. He previously pointed to Corey Heim’s approach as an example, with the young driver balancing a full-time Truck Series campaign with selected Cup Series appearances.

Riggs believes a similar arrangement would help him gain experience without giving up his opportunity to compete for another Truck Series championship.

RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports Cup Series Plans Remain Unclear

During his interview with FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass at the NASCAR Awards, Riggs addressed questions about a possible opportunity with RFK Racing.

He admitted he did not know whether the organization would give him any Cup Series starts in 2027. RFK Racing has a third entry that remains a subject of interest as the team continues to shape its future plans.

Front Row Motorsports also remains a possible route. The organization has Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith and Noah Gragson under contract as its three full-time Cup Series drivers for 2027. However, Riggs acknowledged the possibility of the team fielding an additional car for selected races.

Neither arrangement has been confirmed.

Riggs previously described his Cup Series plans as “undetermined” and said there were “no pens to paper.” Despite the uncertainty, he remains interested in getting behind the wheel of a Cup car before the end of 2027.

His relationship with Front Row Motorsports remains positive, with the organization playing an important role in his development since his arrival.

Why Layne Riggs Wants Selected NASCAR Cup Series Starts

Riggs is not necessarily looking to compete in as many Cup Series races as possible. Instead, he wants to identify opportunities that offer the greatest benefit to his development.

The driver is interested in gaining experience across different track types and learning how Cup Series teams approach race strategy, competition and equipment. A carefully planned schedule would allow him to experience the premier series while maintaining his commitment to the Truck Series.

Riggs also brings an impressive background to the discussion. Before establishing himself in the Truck Series, he won the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship.

His seven victories in 2026 further strengthened his position as one of the series’ leading competitors.

For now, his immediate priority remains the No. 34 Ford and another full-time Truck Series campaign with Front Row Motorsports. However, the possibility of selected NASCAR Cup Series appearances remains open.

Whether those opportunities come through RFK Racing or Front Row Motorsports is still unknown. The number of races and the tracks he could contest will depend on how discussions develop ahead of the 2027 season.