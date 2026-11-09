NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Inspection Delivers Unexpected Twist After Homestead Championship Race

NASCAR’s 2026 season has officially ended, but one final question remained after the Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Could post-race inspection change the results or affect the championship standings?

NASCAR officials completed their inspection of the Cup Series cars and found no issues, confirming the race results and final standings.

Motorsport.com senior NASCAR editor Matt Weaver reported the outcome shortly after the inspection ended. After a clean inspection, Ryan Blaney was confirmed as the race winner and Kyle Larson as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Officials also confirmed that no cars would go to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further checks. The result closed the final technical review of the 2026 NASCAR season.

NASCAR Post-Race Inspection Confirms Homestead Results

Matt Weaver shared the inspection results on social media, confirming that NASCAR had completed its work in the Cup Series garage.

“Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage at Homestead-Miami Speedway is complete. No issues. Results confirmed. Standings confirmed. Season concluded,” Weaver wrote.

The NASCAR post-race inspection confirmed Blaney’s victory and Larson’s championship. No technical violations emerged, and officials did not send any cars to the NASCAR Research & Development Center.

The inspection followed a dramatic Championship Race at Homestead. Larson, driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, secured his third Cup Series championship after finishing fourth in Stage 1. The early result settled the title fight and left the remaining laps as a battle for the race win.

Blaney, meanwhile, delivered a late charge in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. He passed William Byron before overtaking Tyler Reddick as the race headed to the white flag on lap 266. Blaney held on to win by 0.314 seconds, securing his fourth victory of the season and 21st career Cup Series win.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson Headline NASCAR Championship Weekend

Although Blaney won the race, he finished 12th overall in the championship standings. The points he collected earlier in the event helped secure his position after Larson clinched the title.

Blaney’s victory also provided redemption after his heartbreaking last-lap defeat to Reddick at Homestead in 2024.

“The last two years, I’ve had nightmares about that finish,” Blaney said afterward. “It’s nice to get a little redemption from that.”

Larson finished 12th after making several contacts with the wall. His early championship clinch left him with little to fight for in the remaining laps, but he later celebrated his third title with Hendrick Motorsports.

The clean NASCAR post-race inspection followed similar outcomes in the other two national series.

Kaden Honeycutt secured his maiden NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship with a victory in the season finale, driving the No. 11 Toyota for Tricon Garage. He led the final 13 laps following a late restart and beat Christian Eckes by 1.038 seconds.

Honeycutt entered the race facing a 20-point deficit to Layne Riggs. However, Riggs suffered early tire problems and finished several laps down. Post-race inspection found no issues with Honeycutt’s truck, while an engine teardown on Saturday morning also confirmed the result.

In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Justin Allgaier secured his second championship in three years with a seventh-place finish in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Brandon Jones won the race, but Allgaier’s points lead held up. His car passed post-race inspection, and Sunday’s engine teardown also came back clean.

NASCAR Season Ends With Clean Technical Inspections

The NASCAR Cup Series post-race inspection completed the final technical review of Championship Weekend at Homestead. All three national series produced clean inspection results for their championship-winning entries.

The results also confirmed the official championship outcomes for Larson, Honeycutt and Allgaier.

With the Cup Series standings finalized and no further technical reviews pending, NASCAR’s 2026 season has officially ended.

The Cup Series will return to competition on February 13, 2027, for the Clash at Daytona International Speedway.