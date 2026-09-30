NASCAR Driver Hit With Huge Verdict After Private Marriage Dispute Goes Public

A North Carolina jury has ordered former NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb to pay $850,002 to Tracey Hughes after a three-day trial over the breakdown of Hughes’ 17-year marriage.

The Davidson County Superior Court jury awarded $50,000 for alienation of affection and $800,000 for criminal conversation. The jury also found Cobb liable for punitive damages on both claims but set those awards at only $1 each.

The case drew attention because North Carolina still allows these two civil claims, often called “heart balm” lawsuits.

Hughes filed the lawsuit in January 2024, while Cobb denied the allegations and has said the case is not over. The verdict now leaves the parties facing further court proceedings before a final judgment.

Jennifer Jo Cobb Faces $850,002 Verdict in North Carolina Lawsuit

Tracey Hughes filed the lawsuit on Jan. 5, 2024, against Jennifer Jo Cobb. Hughes married Clayton Odie Hughes in 2003, and the couple separated in January 2021. Clayton Hughes had worked as Cobb’s longtime spotter on the NASCAR circuit.

The lawsuit alleged that Cobb “willfully, intentionally, and deliberately seduced, enticed, and alienated the affections” of Clayton Hughes before the separation. It also accused Cobb of helping conceal the relationship, encouraging lies about trips and arranging “regular trysts” while Hughes remained “happily married.”

Hughes claimed the alleged relationship “invaded and ended” the exclusive rights of her marriage and that “the marital bed was dishonored.” She also said she suffered a loss of support, damage to her feelings and reputation, and the destruction of her marital relationship.

The jury awarded $50,000 for alienation of affection and $800,000 for criminal conversation. The verdict therefore reached $850,000 in compensatory damages.

Criminal Conversation and Alienation of Affection Explained

Criminal conversation is a civil claim involving sexual intercourse with a married person while the marriage remains intact. Alienation of affection involves claims that a third party’s wrongful conduct destroyed the love and affection between spouses.

North Carolina remains one of the few states that still recognize these claims. State law also limits when a spouse can bring such a lawsuit. The claims cannot rely on conduct after the couple separates, while the lawsuit must be filed within three years of the defendant’s last alleged act.

The Hughes lawsuit was filed near the end of that three-year period. The complaint sought more than $25,000 on each claim, along with punitive damages.

Cobb denied the allegations in her court response and previously sought dismissal on constitutional grounds. After the verdict, she told the Winston-Salem Journal, “This isn’t over. The judgment has not been entered.”

Jennifer Jo Cobb NASCAR Career Adds Attention to Case

The lawsuit received national attention partly because of Jennifer Jo Cobb’s NASCAR career. Cobb, a Kansas City, Kansas, native, made 234 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts between 2008 and 2024.

She holds records for the most Truck Series starts by a female driver and the most points scored in a season by a female driver, according to coverage of her career. Cobb last competed in the Truck Series in 2024. Clayton Hughes also worked as a spotter for several drivers, including Cobb.

The lawsuit included allegations about communications and meetings linked to Cobb’s racing travel. Jurors heard claims involving texts, phone calls, and meetings in North Carolina and other states. Those allegations were disputed by Cobb.

The jury ultimately answered the liability questions in Hughes’ favor. It also found grounds for punitive damages, but awarded only $1 on each claim.

The $800,000 criminal conversion award now stands at the center of the Jennifer Jo Cobb case. However, the verdict is not yet a final, collected judgment. Post-trial motions and an appeal remain possible, meaning the final outcome could still change.