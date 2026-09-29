NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski Faces Painful RFK Racing Exit After 2026 Season

Brad Keselowski will not return to RFK Racing as a driver after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, ending a five-year run with the team he joined as both a driver and co-owner. The 42-year-old confirmed the decision Tuesday in a statement posted to X after The Athletic reported the news.

Keselowski will finish the 2026 NASCAR season in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, but his plans beyond this year remain open. Brad also emphasized that he is not stepping down from NASCAR. The decision changes RFK Racing’s future while leaving Keselowski’s next move unknown.

The team has already outlined part of its 2027 lineup, with Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece set to drive full-time. Keselowski’s departure also raises questions about his ownership stake and his next NASCAR opportunity.

Brad Keselowski Confirms RFK Racing Departure

Keselowski confirmed he will leave RFK Racing after the 2026 NASCAR season. He said he is proud of what the team achieved during his five years with RFK Racing and thanked the people involved in its development.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at RFK over the past five years. He also thanked staff at Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group for their work during his time with the organization.

Keselowski said he valued his role as a co-owner and head of competition while also competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He also confirmed that he plans to continue racing.

“I’m nowhere near ready to be done as a driver. I still have a lot I want to accomplish in this sport, and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

The Athletic reported that Keselowski’s racing future after 2026 remains undecided, with a possible move to another organization.

RFK Racing Faces Major 2027 Changes

The RFK Racing lineup will change for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. According to The Athletic, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece will drive the team’s two confirmed full-time cars.

The future of RFK Racing’s third full-time car has not been announced.

The Athletic also reported that Keselowski will likely give up his ownership stake in RFK Racing. Jack Roush, Fenway Sports Group, and Keselowski own the organization.

According to sources cited by The Athletic, disagreements between Keselowski and Fenway Sports Group over RFK Racing’s direction played a role in the changes. Keselowski did not mention those disagreements in his public statement.

Instead, he focused on his time with RFK Racing and his plans to keep competing in NASCAR.

Keselowski joined what was then Roush Fenway after leaving Team Penske following the 2021 season. He took an ownership role and became the team’s lead driver.

Keselowski’s NASCAR Record Before RFK Racing

Keselowski joined Team Penske in 2010 and stayed through the 2021 NASCAR season. During that period, he won 34 Cup Series races and delivered Penske its first NASCAR Cup championship in 2012.

His major NASCAR victories also include the Brickyard 400, Southern 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

Keselowski built his early NASCAR career around an aggressive driving style. His first Cup Series victory came at Talladega in 2009 after late-race contact with Carl Edwards.

Since joining RFK Racing, Keselowski has focused heavily on improving the team’s competition program. The Athletic reported that RFK Racing has won seven races since his arrival and placed multiple drivers in the playoffs.

Keselowski, however, has recorded only one victory as an RFK Racing driver.

He will now complete the 2026 NASCAR season in the No. 6 Ford before leaving RFK Racing. His next team and future plans remain to be announced.