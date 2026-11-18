Corey Day shared an emotional message after Hendrick Motorsports moved crew chief Adam Wall to William Byron’s No. 24 NASCAR Cup Series team.

The 20-year-old driver congratulated Wall on his promotion but admitted that losing him as his crew chief was bittersweet.

Day shared his reaction on Instagram shortly after Hendrick announced its crew chief changes on Monday. Wall worked with Day throughout the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, helping him secure four wins and finish fifth in the championship standings.

Although Day understands the decision, his message showed how much the partnership meant to him. He also reflected on the challenges, success and memories they shared during their first full season together.

Corey Day Calls Adam Wall Separation Bittersweet After Hendrick Motorsports Decision

Day did not hide his disappointment about the end of their partnership. However, he made it clear that he supported Wall’s promotion and believed he deserved the opportunity.

“First off, I want to congratulate Adam Wall on his big announcement! Not a person out there more deserving than he is and I know he will be a great fit and win races over there. Although it is very bittersweet to have to make a change with someone I felt I could’ve worked my whole career with, I understand why the decision was made, and I wish him and William nothing but the best.”

Wall will replace Rudy Fugle as William Byron’s crew chief on the No. 24 NASCAR Cup Series team. Fugle, who worked with Byron for six seasons, will move to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team.

During his time with Byron, Fugle helped the driver collect 16 Cup Series victories, including back-to-back Daytona 500 wins in 2024 and 2025.

Hendrick Motorsports has yet to announce who will replace Wall as Day’s crew chief for the 2027 season.

Corey Day Reflects on 2026 NASCAR Season and No. 17 Team

Beyond congratulating Wall, Day praised the people who worked with him on the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet.

“Over this year, I have had the blessing to work alongside the best group of people I have ever raced with,” he wrote.

“There wasn’t a day I walked into the shop that the vibes weren’t high, and there weren’t smiles and laughter throughout the shop.”

Day also remembered several difficult moments that tested the team during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

At San Diego, a manhole cover damaged the radiator on the opening lap. Despite the setback, the team recovered to secure a top-10 finish.

The No. 17 team also recovered from a Stage 1 crash at Martinsville to finish third. Day mentioned two early-race mistakes of his own and praised the crew for continuing to support him.

In his words, the group “never gave up and never stopped believing in me.”

Day finished his message by explaining how much the season had taught him.

“This year taught me more about myself and about the person I want to be, more than any year in my entire life.”

He added that he remained grateful for the team’s success, the memories and the experience they shared.

Adam Wall Joins William Byron’s No. 24 Team as Corey Day Prepares for 2027

The partnership between Day and Wall delivered strong results in 2026. They recorded four victories, 12 top-five finishes, 22 top-10 results and two pole positions. Day finished fifth in the final O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings during his first full-time campaign.

Wall also brings valuable experience to the No. 24 NASCAR Cup Series team. He previously worked as a race engineer on Kyle Larson’s 2021 championship team before serving as a crew chief at JR Motorsports. He returned to Hendrick Motorsports and worked with Day in 2026.

Wall and Byron had also enjoyed success together in the O’Reilly Series, winning two races in 2025.

Day remains under a long-term contract with Hendrick Motorsports and is expected to return to the No. 17 Chevrolet in 2027. He is also expected to make selected Cup Series starts with technical-alliance partner Spire Motorsports.

Hendrick cannot field a fifth Cup Series car under the current charter agreement, making the Spire arrangement important to Day’s development.

Wall now gets an opportunity to lead Byron’s No. 24 team in the Cup Series, while Day prepares for another season in the O’Reilly Series with a new crew chief.

Although their professional paths will change, Day’s message made it clear that he will remember his time working with Wall and the No. 17 team.