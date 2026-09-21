NASCAR Driver Says Skip the Fines After Hocevar-Blaney Bristol Brawl

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway ended with more than just Joey Logano’s victory. Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar turned a late-race clash into a physical fight on pit road, putting the NASCAR playoff spotlight on the two drivers after a tense 500-lap race.

Logano won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, while Kyle Larson finished second and Hocevar took third. Blaney, who led a race-high 202 laps, finished 33rd after contact with Hocevar sent his No. 12 Ford into the wall.

The fight came moments after the checkered flag and quickly became one of the biggest NASCAR stories from Bristol. Corey Heim, who has a long history with Hocevar, then weighed in on the possible NASCAR penalties with a short message on social media.

NASCAR Bristol Fight Leaves Blaney Frustrated

The NASCAR Bristol fight started with a battle for second place late in the race. Blaney had just passed Hocevar on Lap 457 when he moved down to protect his position. Hocevar stayed alongside and made contact with Blaney, sending the Team Penske driver into the outside wall.

Blaney could not continue and finished 33rd. He said Hocevar “didn’t lift” and claimed he had left the Spire Motorsports driver enough room.

After the race, Blaney walked toward Hocevar on pit road and pushed him. Hocevar responded with two punches, with the second sending Blaney backward. Blaney then got back up and landed a left hand before officials and crew members separated the drivers.

Hocevar later explained his side of the NASCAR fight.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of talking. He just kind of said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t going to take it.”

He added: “That was for second and he wants to come fight. They got an old-school Bristol show here.”

Corey Heim Reacts to Hocevar-Blaney Fight

The NASCAR Bristol fight soon raised questions about possible fines. Corey Heim, who has clashed with Hocevar before, shared his view on X.

“Nobody should be fined, ever. Unless it’s a cheap shot,” Heim wrote.

Heim and Hocevar have a history that dates back to the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship battle. Their rivalry has continued into the Cup Series, making Heim’s reaction notable after the Bristol fight.

Other drivers also reacted to the incident. Some questioned whether NASCAR should issue penalties, while others focused on the entertainment value of seeing a heated post-race confrontation return to the sport.

NASCAR Penalty Question Grows After Bristol

The question now is whether NASCAR will fine Blaney, Hocevar or both drivers after the Bristol fight.

The most recent major comparison came in 2024, when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. received a $75,000 fine after punching Kyle Busch following the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. That confrontation was different because Stenhouse waited before confronting Busch and throwing the first punch.

The Bristol fight also differs because it followed an on-track incident almost immediately. Blaney confronted Hocevar on pit road after the race, and Hocevar responded before officials separated them.

NASCAR had not announced a penalty immediately after the Bristol race. For now, Heim has made his position clear: drivers should not be fined for fighting unless the confrontation involves a cheap shot.