NASCAR Drivers Left Unsure After Major Daytona Rules Change Ahead of Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR drivers have shared mixed reactions after the sport announced a new Daytona rules package that will make its debut at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 29. NASCAR hopes the changes will improve superspeedway racing by making it easier for drivers to build runs, break away from the draft, and complete passes.

The update comes after recent Daytona races drew criticism for long stretches of two-by-two racing and fuel-saving strategies. While many drivers welcomed NASCAR’s effort to improve the racing, they also made it clear that no one knows whether the package will work until the green flag drops at Daytona International Speedway. The regular-season finale will become the first real test of the new Daytona rules package in race conditions.

NASCAR Drivers React to Daytona Rules Package Before Coke Zero Sugar 400

The new Daytona rules package includes reducing the rear spoiler from 7 inches to 4 inches and lowering engine output from 510 horsepower to 465 horsepower. NASCAR believes the combination will reduce drag and downforce, allowing drivers to create stronger runs and make more passes, similar to the racing seen at Atlanta Motor Speedway this season.

The package was developed with input from a working group that included three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and NASCAR Event Management president John Probst. NASCAR expects single-car speeds to increase by about three miles per hour, while pack speeds should stay nearly the same.

Speaking during a media session at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Chris Buescher said the changes reflect what drivers have wanted.

“It seems like the idea behind it is what we’re trying to get. So if it works out like it’s being predicted on paper, then yeah, it’ll be a good thing.”

Daniel Suarez said the package should not be judged until it is used in competition.

“We have learned that if it looks better on paper, it’s not necessarily gonna be better in real life. We’re gonna have to wait and see. Obviously, NASCAR has good intentions—they want to do something more similar to what we are experiencing at Atlanta. The intention is good, hopefully it works.”

Kyle Larson also expressed confidence in the process.

“I’m sure there was a committee of drivers and a lot of other people involved. So if they all believe that that’s going to be an improvement, then I trust that.”

Brad Keselowski Questions Lack of Practice Before Daytona Race

Although several drivers welcomed the Daytona rules package, Brad Keselowski raised concerns about another decision. NASCAR will not hold a practice session before the Coke Zero Sugar 400, meaning teams will first experience the new setup when the race begins.

“I would like to have practice, yes. But that decision’s already been made.”

Without practice, teams and drivers will have to adjust to the Daytona rules package during the race, adding another challenge to an event that already plays a major role in determining the playoff field.

Denny Hamlin Explains Why NASCAR Believes Daytona Package Will Work

Denny Hamlin, who helped develop the Daytona rules package, said fans should not focus only on the lower horsepower number.

“Essentially, we’re gonna be going faster.”

Hamlin explained that the smaller rear spoiler should reduce the amount of disturbed air behind the cars. That change is expected to help drivers pull out of line, make passes, and rejoin the draft more easily, rather than getting stuck in traffic. NASCAR also hopes the Daytona rules package will reduce fuel-mileage racing and encourage more passing throughout the field.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the only race using the package this season. NASCAR will review the results before deciding whether to use the Daytona rules package in future superspeedway events, including the 2027 Daytona 500.

With playoff spots and the regular-season championship on the line, the August 29 race will provide the first real test of whether the changes deliver the racing drivers and fans have been waiting to see.