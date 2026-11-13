NASCAR Drivers Split on Whether Homestead Should Keep Permanent Championship Finale Under New Chase Format

NASCAR’s return to the 10-race Chase format in 2026 has reopened the debate over where the championship race should take place.

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted this year’s season finale, having previously held the event from 2002 to 2019.

Phoenix Raceway served as the championship venue from 2020 through 2025. However, drivers have different views on whether NASCAR should keep Homestead as the permanent home of the championship or rotate the finale among several tracks.

Chase Elliott supports keeping the race at Homestead, while Christopher Bell believes other venues also deserve an opportunity. With NASCAR already confirming Homestead for the 2027 finale, the discussion could continue as teams adjust to the new championship format.

NASCAR Championship Race Debate Grows Under New Chase Format

The return of the NASCAR Chase format has changed how drivers approach the championship. Unlike the elimination-style playoff system used from 2014 through 2025, the new format does not eliminate drivers during the postseason.

Instead, the regular-season points reset before drivers compete across 10 races to determine the champion. Their combined results over those events decide the title.

The previous system placed enormous pressure on the final race because the championship came down to four drivers competing in a winner-take-all event. That made the choice of the championship venue particularly important.

Some believed NASCAR should rotate the finale because certain drivers had stronger records at particular tracks. The new Chase format has reduced that concern because drivers now have 10 races to build their championship campaigns.

However, the question of whether Homestead should remain the permanent championship venue has divided drivers.

Chase Elliott Supports Keeping Homestead as NASCAR Finale

According to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, Chase Elliott has no problem with NASCAR keeping Homestead-Miami Speedway as the permanent championship venue.

Elliott explained that his previous support for rotating the finale came from the pressure associated with the winner-take-all championship format.

“I think it’s totally acceptable for it to stay here,” Elliott told Pockrass.

“At one point in time, I was a proponent of the championship, winner-take-all thing, moving around because it had so much on the line. That made logical sense in my mind, at least, that maybe we should take this to some other tracks throughout the course of that journey, which they ultimately didn’t.

“But I think the way this is, and you having 10 weeks to kind of figure it out, I see no reason why you need to move it around. I think it’s a great fit. It has a really cool historical aspect of kind of tying a lot of years of our sport together with crowning a champion, and I think it’s a good place to do it. So I’m great with it hanging out here for however long they want.”

Elliott believes the 10-race Chase gives drivers enough time to determine the championship without making one track responsible for deciding everything.

Homestead also has a long history with NASCAR championship celebrations, having hosted the season finale for 18 consecutive years between 2002 and 2019.

Christopher Bell Wants NASCAR to Rotate Championship Finale

Christopher Bell has a different preference. Although he believes Homestead deserves to host the championship race, he would like NASCAR to consider other venues.

“I would love for it to rotate between a couple key markets,” Bell said, according to Pockrass.

“Homestead is definitely deserving of a championship race, but I think there’s a lot of other places that are, too. Phoenix is a great venue. Vegas would be a great venue in November. I think change for the schedule is good, but certainly it is far less important, with it being a 10-race culmination.”

Bell mentioned Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway as potential championship venues.

His comments also reflect the reduced importance of the final race under the new NASCAR Chase format. However, rotating the championship could allow different markets to experience the season-ending event.

Denny Hamlin has also highlighted the financial and infrastructure challenges associated with hosting championship weekend. Tracks must consider investments in media facilities, hospitality and fan amenities without knowing how competitive the championship battle will be when the final race arrives.

Homestead delivered competitive racing across NASCAR’s national series in 2026, while a late caution helped produce a dramatic Cup Series finish.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s 2027 championship finale. Whether the track eventually becomes the permanent home of the NASCAR championship or shares the responsibility with other venues remains undecided.