How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race Today at Homestead-Miami Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up its 2026 season today, Sunday, November 8, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Fans can watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live on NBC, with coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Pre-race coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET. Fans without cable also have several streaming options, including Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. HBO Max will offer in-car camera coverage, while Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live audio coverage.

The 267-lap race covers 400.5 miles around the 1.5-mile oval and will decide the 2026 Cup Series champion. Kyle Larson enters the finale with a strong points advantage.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: TV Channel and Streaming Details

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans can begin watching the pre-race coverage at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Viewers have several options for watching the NASCAR race today. Peacock offers streaming access, with Premium Plus providing local NBC feeds in supported areas. You can also watch NBC on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who prefer watching through a television without a cable subscription can use a digital antenna to receive their local NBC affiliate.

HBO Max will provide in-car camera coverage, while Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the audio broadcast.

Homestead-Miami Speedway returns as the host of the NASCAR Cup Series finale for the first time since 2019. The 267-lap event marks the conclusion of The Chase presented by Mobil 1.

Christopher Bell sits 67 points behind Kyle Larson in the championship race, while Denny Hamlin trails the No. 5 driver by 70 points. Only those three drivers remain mathematically eligible for the championship.

Larson needs nine points to secure his third Cup Series title. He also has a strong record at Homestead, with two victories and more laps led than any other driver in the track’s history.

Chase Briscoe starts from pole position after Saturday’s qualifying session, while Larson enters the race as the championship favorite based on his points advantage.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Results

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series completed its championship race on Saturday, November 7. The CW televised the race live at 5:00 p.m. ET, while fans also had the option to stream the action through ESPN platforms.

Brandon Jones won the race in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He led the final 14 laps to secure his second victory of the season and ninth career win in the series. The result also marked Toyota’s 700th NASCAR victory.

Justin Allgaier clinched the championship despite crossing the finish line seventh in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. He defeated 2025 champion Jesse Love by 14 points to claim his second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title in three years.

The result also gave JR Motorsports its first multi-time championship in the series.

Carson Kvapil finished second, Brent Crews took third and Love crossed the line in fourth. Sheldon Creed led the most laps before a late tire problem affected his race.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Results

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also completed its championship race on Friday, November 6. The 134-lap event started at 7:30 p.m. ET and aired on FS1.

Kaden Honeycutt won the race in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota, securing his first national series championship. He took the lead during a late restart and held off Christian Eckes to win by 1.038 seconds.

The victory capped a strong season for Honeycutt, who recorded five wins in his second full-time Truck Series campaign.

Eckes finished second, while Daniel Hemric took third. Layne Riggs, one of Honeycutt’s championship rivals, suffered multiple tire failures and finished outside contention.

Honeycutt’s victory also helped secure the manufacturers’ championship for Toyota.

The ARCA Menards Series has already completed its 2026 season and will not compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.

The Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have already crowned their 2026 champions, leaving the Cup Series title fight as the final showdown of NASCAR’s Championship Weekend.

Fans can follow the action live on NBC as Larson, Bell and Hamlin compete for the final championship of the 2026 NASCAR season.