NASCAR: Earnhardt Eyes Competitive Full-Time Ride for 2027

Jeffrey Earnhardt is targeting a return to full-time NASCAR racing in 2027, but the third-generation driver still needs more sponsorship to make his plans a reality. Earnhardt says he already has partners committed to his program and is working to secure the remaining funding needed for a full season.

The 37-year-old has not decided whether he will race in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, or Craftsman Truck Series. However, he expects to return to the track next year in equipment that can compete for wins.

Earnhardt has raced across NASCAR’s national series during his career and has recently competed on part-time schedules. His latest announcement makes clear that he wants his next NASCAR opportunity to be a full-time campaign in competitive equipment. The team and series have not been confirmed yet.

Jeffrey Earnhardt Wants a Full-Time NASCAR Ride

Earnhardt said he and his team are working toward the 2027 NASCAR season and already have some partners in place.

“What’s going on, everybody? Got some exciting news,” Earnhardt said. “We are working hard for the 2027 race season to be in competitive equipment, racing at one of the three top levels.”

Earnhardt has not selected a NASCAR series yet. The decision will depend partly on the sponsorship and funding available for the program.

“Not sure which one we’re going to be in yet, but we have partners in place right now. Not enough for a full season, so hopeful to get to that dollar amount to be racing full-time.”

The goal is to return to NASCAR for an entire season rather than make another limited number of starts.

NASCAR Sponsorship Remains Key for Earnhardt

Sponsorship remains a major part of Earnhardt’s 2027 NASCAR plans. He said his current partners do not provide enough funding for a full season, leaving his team focused on securing additional support.

“Obviously, still working to get more, like I said, to hopefully be full-time.”

Earnhardt also appealed to companies that may be interested in joining his 2027 NASCAR program.

“So, anyone out there looking to sponsor, give us a shout,” he said.

The driver did not announce a specific NASCAR team, car number or series. Instead, he confirmed that discussions are continuing as he works to complete the funding needed for a full-time season.

Earnhardt has competed in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. His recent NASCAR opportunities have included part-time schedules as he continued to look for competitive rides and sponsorship.

Jeffrey Earnhardt Confirms NASCAR Return in 2027

Earnhardt said his 2027 NASCAR plans are focused on returning to the track in equipment capable of competing for strong results.

“But we are going to be on track, in competitive equipment where we can race for wins and be competitive every weekend,” Earnhardt said.

He later repeated that he expects to return to NASCAR competition next year.

“But excited to share the news. We are going to be back on track in 2027, racing for wins and being competitive,” he said. “Y’all stay tuned for more.”

Earnhardt’s announcement confirms his intention to race in one of NASCAR’s three national series in 2027. The exact series, team and car number remain undecided, while securing enough sponsorship for a full-time NASCAR season is the next major step.