NASCAR Cup Series Legend Defends Carson Hocevar After Bristol Block, Says Blaney Caused His Own Wreck

Kevin Harvick has defended Carson Hocevar after a late-race clash with Ryan Blaney at Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR incident happened with about 43 laps remaining in Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Blaney moved down to protect the bottom lane as Hocevar closed in with a run. Hocevar stayed on the throttle, and the two cars made contact. Blaney’s No. 12 Ford spun into the wall, ending his race, while Hocevar continued and finished third. Joey Logano emerged as the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Blaney later approached Hocevar on pit road following their late-race clash at Bristol. Harvick focused on the track incident, saying Blaney’s decision to block created the situation that led to the crash at Bristol.

Kevin Harvick Defends Carson Hocevar After Bristol Crash

Kevin Harvick said Ryan Blaney put himself in a position to get wrecked when he moved down in front of Carson Hocevar.

“Hocevar hasn’t lifted for anybody, and he put Blaney in the fence. I think Blaney put himself in a position to get wrecked.”

The NASCAR incident came during a late-race battle for position at Bristol. Blaney moved toward the bottom lane to protect his position, but Hocevar had a run and continued forward. Contact followed, sending Blaney into the outside wall.

Hocevar stayed in the race and finished third, while Blaney was unable to continue.

Harvick said drivers often use aggressive blocks in similar situations, but the result can depend on whether the trailing driver decides to lift.

“A lot of guys take advantage of putting big blocks on, and they don’t get wrecked. We saw it with Christopher Bell and Joey Logano in the same type of scenario. Logano lifted and didn’t wreck him.”

Ryan Blaney Made the Block at Bristol

Harvick said he did not believe Carson Hocevar was wrong to keep the throttle down during the NASCAR incident.

“So, in Hocevar’s case, I don’t think he did anything wrong. I think Blaney put him in a position where you’re trying to win the race at the end of a Bristol race, and he chose to keep the throttle down and turn him around.”

The contact ended Ryan Blaney’s night while Carson Hocevar remained in contention for a strong result. Hocevar eventually crossed the finish line in third place.

Harvick also said the block wasn’t necessary because Blaney appeared to be in danger of being passed.

“I don’t think that’s all on Carson, to be perfectly honest with you. I think that was a block from Blaney that, in my opinion, was probably unnecessary at the time. I think he was going to drive right around him.”

Carson Hocevar Finishes Third After Blaney Wreck

The Bristol incident continued after the NASCAR race when Ryan Blaney approached Carson Hocevar on pit road. The confrontation followed the contact that sent Blaney into the wall.

Hocevar’s third-place finish gave him a top-three result despite the late-race clash. Joey Logano won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, while Blaney was left out of the finish after the crash.

The incident also added to the attention around Hocevar’s aggressive racing style. Harvick, however, separated the Bristol crash from other controversies involving the young NASCAR driver.

For Harvick, the sequence came down to Blaney making the block and Hocevar choosing not to lift. The resulting contact ended Blaney’s race at Bristol, while Hocevar continued and secured third place.