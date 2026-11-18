The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season earned a positive rating from most fans, but an annual poll revealed that not everyone was satisfied with how the year unfolded.

According to motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck, 68.3 percent of respondents rated the NASCAR 2026 season as good. The result came despite several controversies surrounding the racing product and the tragic death of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in May.

The poll also showed an improvement from the previous season, when only 58.7 percent of fans gave NASCAR a positive rating. However, the latest result still fell short of the numbers recorded during the sport’s more popular seasons earlier in the decade.

NASCAR 2026 Season Poll Reveals Surprising Fan Reaction

Gluck, who covers NASCAR for The Athletic, shared the results of his annual fan poll after the Cup Series season concluded. The 68.3 percent approval rating placed the 2026 season seventh among the 10 seasons he has measured using the same question.

The highest rating came in 2022, when 86.3 percent of fans considered the season good. The 2021 campaign followed with 85 percent, while 2020 received 79.8 percent. The lowest result came in 2019, when only 56 percent of respondents gave the season a positive rating.

The 2026 result improved on 2025’s 58.7 percent and narrowly surpassed the 68 percent recorded in 2024.

Gluck also noted that some fans who voted against the 2026 NASCAR season appeared to base their decisions on Busch’s death rather than the racing itself.

Busch died on May 21 at age 41 after a severe case of pneumonia progressed to sepsis. He won two Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 and recorded 63 career victories, placing him ninth on NASCAR’s all-time Cup Series wins list.

NASCAR later restored Busch’s name to the final standings, where he finished 36th. Fans also posthumously voted him the series’ Most Popular Driver. His widow, Samantha Busch, accepted the award during the season-ending banquet.

Kyle Larson’s Championship Highlights NASCAR 2026 Season

The poll arrived shortly after Kyle Larson secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Larson clinched the title by the end of Stage 1 in the season finale. He became the first driver to win back-to-back titles since Jimmie Johnson captured consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010.

Larson also joined an exclusive group of 11 drivers with at least three Cup Series championships. His achievement delivered Hendrick Motorsports its 16th championship.

Although Ryan Blaney won the season finale, Larson’s early championship victory settled the title battle before the race reached its closing stages.

NASCAR brought back The Chase playoff format for the 2026 season. Larson entered the postseason without a regular-season win but collected three playoff wins to secure the championship.

Other drivers, including Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Blaney, also recorded victories during the campaign.

However, the season continued to attract criticism over the Next Gen car and the quality of racing at several tracks. Some fans also questioned the level of competition on intermediate tracks and superspeedways.

NASCAR Fans Explain Why the 2026 Season Fell Short

Responses to Gluck’s poll showed that fans had different reasons for their ratings. While some considered the racing product disappointing, others struggled to separate the season from Busch’s loss.

One fan explained why they voted against the 2026 NASCAR season, writing: “I voted no because the on-track product doesn’t seem to be getting any better…”

Another fan, Pepper, questioned whether Busch’s death should influence the assessment of the racing season.

“That’s kinda like saying 01 was a bad season because 911 happened.”

Meanwhile, Racing Aerials pointed to the Next Gen car and changes to the points system as important factors in the season’s overall assessment.

“The fall off from the introduction of the Next Gen car is noticeable, but I think the change in points structure helped right the ship a little bit. Should show that NASCAR is moving in the right direction, be it at a snail’s pace”

The comments reflected the mixed reaction surrounding the 2026 NASCAR season. Although the 68.3 percent approval rating improved over 2025, it remained far below the numbers recorded in 2021 and 2022.

With the 2027 campaign approaching, NASCAR will have another opportunity to address concerns about the racing product while building on the changes introduced during the 2026 season.