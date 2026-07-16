NASCAR Fans Face Another Emotional Moment as Kyle Busch’s Legacy Returns to Bowman Gray

Bowman Gray Stadium will host the Kyle Busch Invitational on Friday, August 21, a special charity event celebrating the late NASCAR champion and supporting a cause close to his heart. The event will feature races in the Legends and Bandolero divisions, with all proceeds going to The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.

Motorsports reporter Jordan Bianchi shared the announcement on social media, writing: “Bowman Gray Stadium to host the Kyle Busch Invitational on Friday, Aug. 21, consisting of races for Legends and Bandoleros. All proceeds to benefit The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.”

The announcement comes two months after Busch died on May 21, 2026, at the age of 41, leaving a lasting impact on NASCAR and grassroots racing.

Kyle Busch Invitational Brings Racing Back to Bowman Gray Stadium

The Kyle Busch Invitational will take place at Bowman Gray Stadium, one of the most famous short tracks in American motorsports. Known as “The Madhouse,” the historic venue has played an important role in NASCAR history for decades.

Built in 1937 as a football stadium, Bowman Gray later became a legendary racing venue. The quarter-mile paved oval hosted NASCAR Cup Series races from 1958 through 1971. During that period, stars including Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, Rex White, and David Pearson competed at the track.

Bowman Gray Stadium remains one of the country’s top weekly racing venues. It also welcomed NASCAR back in recent years during the Cook Out Clash, where Kyle Busch raced as part of the sport’s return to the historic facility.

The event on August 21 will include Legends and Bandolero races. Legends cars are 5/8-scale replicas of classic American stock cars from the 1930s and 1940s. Bandolero cars offer young drivers an essential early experience in competitive racing.

Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund Continues to Help Families

The Kyle Busch Invitational will raise money for The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund. Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, created the nonprofit in 2015 after experiencing their own struggles with infertility.

The couple went through multiple rounds of IVF before welcoming their children, Brexton and Lennix. Their experience motivated them to support other families encountering similar difficulties.

The nonprofit provides financial grants to couples seeking IVF treatment. The goal is to reduce the financial burden that often prevents families from starting or growing their households.

Since its launch, the organization has awarded more than 150 grants totaling over $2.3 million. The fund has also helped bring more than 100 babies into the world while providing support and resources for families dealing with infertility.

Bowman Gray Stadium Event Honors Kyle Busch’s Legacy

The Kyle Busch Invitational combines short-track racing, community support, and charitable giving into a single event. It reflects Kyle Busch’s connection to grassroots racing and his commitment to helping others through the Bundle of Joy Fund.

Fans, local racers, and families supported by the charity are expected to attend the event at Bowman Gray Stadium. The races will celebrate Busch’s racing career while raising money for a cause that remained important to him and his family.

Track officials have not yet released the full race schedule, driver entry list, or ticket information. Those details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Kyle Busch Invitational will give the racing community another opportunity to remember one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers while supporting families through The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.