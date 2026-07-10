BREAKING: NASCAR Sets Date for Kyle Busch Celebration of Life

NASCAR has announced plans to honor one of the sport’s greatest champions later this year.

On Friday morning, NASCAR revealed that a public Celebration of Life for two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will take place Friday, Oct. 9, at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Busch died on May 21 at the age of 41 from complications related to sepsis, a loss that sent shockwaves throughout the motorsports world and prompted an outpouring of tributes from drivers, teams and fans.

In a post shared across its social media platforms, NASCAR wrote:

“Forever remembered. Forever celebrated.

Join us on October 9 at @CLTMotorSpdwy as we honor the life and legacy of Kyle Busch.”

The accompanying graphic confirmed the event will be free to attend, with NASCAR adding that more information will be released at a later date.

NASCAR continues to honor Busch’s legacy

Since Busch’s death, NASCAR and the racing community have found numerous ways to celebrate the legacy of one of the sport’s defining figures.

Charlotte Motor Speedway paid tribute during Coca-Cola 600 weekend with moments of remembrance displayed throughout the facility, while NASCAR held a moment of silence and a ceremonial tribute before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Drivers, crew members and fans across the garage have continued to wear commemorative patches and decals in Busch’s honor, while countless competitors have shared personal memories of the driver whose aggressive style and remarkable talent helped define an era of NASCAR racing.

Busch retired as one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history. He captured two Cup Series championships, won the 2004 Rookie of the Year award and amassed 63 Cup Series victories during a career that spanned more than two decades.

Beyond his accomplishments on the track, Busch was widely respected for his willingness to mentor younger drivers and for the relationships he built throughout the garage.

Celebration of Life set for Charlotte

The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Oct. 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

NASCAR has not yet announced additional details regarding speakers, tributes or the format of the event, saying more information will be released in the coming weeks.

For many fans, the gathering will provide another opportunity to celebrate Busch’s extraordinary career and remember one of NASCAR’s most influential champions alongside the sport he helped shape.