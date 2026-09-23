NASCAR Fans Split Over Why Jeffrey Earnhardt Is Still Outside Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports

Jeffrey Earnhardt is looking for a full-time NASCAR ride in 2027, but his latest update has reopened questions about why he has not landed a seat at JR Motorsports.

Earnhardt said he already has partners in place but needs more funding to run a full season in competitive equipment. The 37-year-old has not confirmed whether he will race in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, or Truck Series next year.

The discussion intensified after JR Motorsports confirmed Sam Mayer will return to the No. 1 Chevrolet in 2027. Mayer will have Starkey as his primary sponsor for the season.

Jeffrey Earnhardt Wants His Own NASCAR Path

The debate started after a fan compared Jeffrey Earnhardt’s situation with Josh Berry, a former JR Motorsports driver.

“Dale Jr. can help a driver like Josh Berry get Cup rides after finishing 27th all season, but he can’t put his own blood in a JR Motorsports car.”

Other NASCAR fans argued that Jeffrey has made it clear he doesn’t want a ride simply because of his family name.

Travis wrote, “It’s very well known that Jeffrey doesn’t want to do it like that. He wants to pave his own way.”

Daylon Hilty added, “Jeffrey has been adamant that he does not want to get by on his last name alone and wants to make his own way. I’m sure if he was up for it, Dale would have a ride for him.”

Heem wrote, “I’m pretty sure he said he didn’t want Dale’s help.”

Josh Edwards also asked, “Didn’t Jeffrey say he didn’t want to feel like he was handed an opportunity with JRM with the argument of ‘you’re only there cause you’re family’?”

Shaun Strasser added, “Jeffrey and Bobby Earnhardt didn’t want Uncle Dale’s and Aunt Kelley’s help.”

Jeffrey previously addressed that issue himself. In a 2018 interview, he said, “I like working hard for what I got and to have just someone give me a ride that’d be cool. But I’m just not gonna go begging for a ride… work hard and earn just like my grandfather did.” He later told Dale Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download, “I’m cutting my own path. I’m not you, I’m not Pawpaw Dale.”

NASCAR Fans Debate Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports

Another part of the NASCAR debate concerns whether Dale Earnhardt Jr. would face criticism if he gave Jeffrey a JR Motorsports ride.

Dhruv George wrote, “Probably cause if he did, fans would be whining about nepotism. Maybe Dale Jr. gave him the option, but Jeffrey declined because he didn’t want to lean too much on his last name.”

Another fan pointed to older comments from Dale Jr. about Jeffrey’s commitment to racing and said Kelley Earnhardt Miller would not consider him for that reason.

Dale Jr. had previously criticized Jeffrey’s focus during his younger years, saying he was “wanting to chase girls and be off goofing around fishing.” Jeffrey later said the description was “pretty accurate.”

Jeffrey did make one start for JR Motorsports at Richmond in 2013 after the team said he had earned the opportunity. That start did not lead to a full-time JRM NASCAR ride.

The question of family help also came up in the discussion about Josh Berry.

“Prince wrote, Dale jr never paid money out of his own pocket to keep Josh Berry in the car.”

Greg Phillips said, “Jr. gives young drivers opportunities; it’s his thing since he started JRM.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt Needs More Sponsorship for 2027

Jeffrey’s own 2027 update shows that sponsorship remains central to his NASCAR plans. He said he has partners in place but not enough funding for a full season.

“Not sure which one we’re going to be in yet. But we have partners in place. Right now, not enough for the full season,” Earnhardt said.

He also said, “So, hopeful to get to that dollar amount to get to full-time, but we are going to be on track in competitive equipment, where we can race for wins and be competitive every weekend.”

Earnhardt added, “So, anyone out there looking to sponsor, give us a shout.”

JR Motorsports has now confirmed Mayer for the No. 1 Chevrolet in 2027, with Starkey supporting the program. Mayer previously raced for JRM from 2021 through 2024 and won seven of his eight O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races with the organization.

For Jeffrey Earnhardt, the immediate goal is to secure enough sponsorship for a full-time return to NASCAR. For the fans debating his situation, the discussion remains tied to his family name, his previous comments about earning his own opportunities, and the business realities of finding a competitive NASCAR ride.