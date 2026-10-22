NASCAR Fans Question Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Surprising Championship Concert Choice

Homestead-Miami Speedway has named Jason Derulo as the pre-race concert performer for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, but race fans have reacted with mixed reactions.

The Miami-born singer will perform on Sunday, November 8, before the season-ending race at the Florida track. Speedway president Guillermo Santa Cruz welcomed the choice, pointing to Derulo’s music and stage presence.

However, some NASCAR fans questioned whether the pop star fit the championship crowd. Several social media users said his biggest hits belonged to an earlier era, while others questioned whether the booking matched the sport’s audience.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship remains scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, with the concert set to begin the race-day program.

Jason Derulo to Perform at NASCAR Championship

Jason Derulo will bring his music to NASCAR’s 2026 season finale, with Homestead-Miami Speedway confirming the Miami-born singer for the pre-race concert on November 8, ahead of the Cup Series Championship.

Track president Guillermo Santa Cruz praised the decision in the official announcement.

“Having Miami’s own Jason Derulo take the stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be an electric start to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race,” Santa Cruz said. “With his unmistakable sound and bold stage presence, Derulo is the perfect artist to ignite the crowd for an unforgettable championship race.”

Derulo has sold more than 250 million singles and earned billions of streams worldwide.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8, following the Truck Series race on Friday and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event on Saturday.

NASCAR Fans Question Jason Derulo Concert Choice

The announcement prompted a range of reactions online after NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared the news on X and asked, “Whatcha Say about this news?”

Some fans questioned whether Derulo remained a strong choice for a major NASCAR event. “Jeffrey Koch wrote, He hasn’t had a hit in 15 years. Must have cost $500 to book.”

Jim Haney also questioned the booking’s timing, writing, “This would have been cool in 2010.”

Another user, Ken, said, “Wow, that guy was popular in 2008, Jeff.” A commenter using the name spelledwithaV added, “Is it supposed to be exciting to hear that? Maybe if it was 2010.”

Other fans focused on whether the singer’s style suited the NASCAR audience. Brian Rose wrote, “That nascar missed the target.”

Threepea offered a different criticism, saying, “If he was a rap artist, I would understand. Dude was and is still a mainstream pop artist.”

Trent questioned the singer’s recognition among race fans, writing, “I say I have no clue who that is ”

The comments showed mixed reactions to the NASCAR concert announcement, with several users questioning the artist’s relevance to the sport’s audience.

Homestead-Miami Speedway Prepares for Championship Weekend

Despite the online criticism, Homestead-Miami Speedway has continued preparations for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship weekend. The event brings the championship race back to the track after the finale moved to Phoenix following the 2019 season.

All three national NASCAR series will race at Homestead during the 2026 weekend. The Craftsman Truck Series will race on Friday, November 6, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, November 7. The Cup Series Championship will close the weekend on Sunday, November 8.

The speedway has also highlighted facility upgrades and local touches, including a championship trophy designed by Miami artist Romero Britto.

As the NASCAR season finale approaches, the Jason Derulo booking has become part of the conversation surrounding the event. Homestead-Miami Speedway has not publicly responded to the social media criticism reported. The championship race remains the main event, where drivers will compete for the 2026 Cup Series title after the pre-race concert.