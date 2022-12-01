NASCAR & Goodyear Agree to Massive Extension

A longstanding partnership will continue for the foreseeable future. NASCAR and Goodyear have agreed to a multi-year extension covering the three national series.

The two companies announced the news on December 1 ahead of the annual NASCAR Awards. A press release confirmed that Goodyear will continue to be the Official Tire of NASCAR while maintaining a presence across the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

Through the years, Goodyear and NASCAR have enjoyed a shared history. We’re proud to announce that through a new multi-year agreement as the Official Tire of NASCAR, we will continue to build upon that history. Now, on to the 2023 season! pic.twitter.com/wSMBQz9px8 — Goodyear (@goodyear) December 1, 2022

According to the press release, Goodyear produces more than 100,000 tires for the top three series each year. These critical components of NASCAR are all hand-built at Goodyear’s global headquarters in Akron, Ohio.

“Goodyear has been a trusted partner to the NASCAR industry since 1954, playing a critical role in our shared pursuit to deliver the best racing in the world,” said Steve Phelps, president of NASCAR. “For more than 25 years, Goodyear Eagle tires have been the only component that connects the stock car to the racetrack. Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come.”

A Race Sponsorship Will Continue With This Deal

Having tires set aside for the three national series is only part of the extension between Goodyear and NASCAR. The tire company will also continue to serve as the title sponsor of an important event on the calendar.

For the past two seasons, the spring race at Darlington Raceway has been known as the Goodyear 400. This event has capped off Throwback Weekend — the annual celebration of NASCAR history — while helping send two different drivers to the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. won the Goodyear 400 in 2021 after leading 248 laps. Joey Logano won the Goodyear 400 in 2022 after leading 107 laps of his own. Now there will potentially be another driver that joins the list of Goodyear 400 winners during the 2023 season.

The throwback race and the Southern 500 were the same event for multiple years. This changed after the 2020 season which featured three trips to Darlington Raceway due to COVID-19. NASCAR put two Darlington races on the calendar and moved Throwback Weekend to the spring.

Goodyear Has Been a Key Partner for Decades

NASCAR and Goodyear have enjoyed a partnership for several decades. There are numerous champions that have used the Eagles to capture critical races while leading hundreds of laps each season.

The relationship is nearly 70 years old, but it was not always exclusive. There were other suitors that wanted to be part of the top level of stock car racing. Firestone and Hoosier were two main examples that stand out from NASCAR’s history and the infamous “tire wars.” However, they both eventually left the sport while Goodyear remained.

There were challengers to the throne, but Goodyear has been the main tire supplier for NASCAR since 1997 while helping evolve the products used for competition. This history includes the introduction of the “multi-zone tread design” that debuted in 2013, as well as the larger Goodyear Eagles used on the Next Gen cars.

The exclusive partnership will now continue for the foreseeable future following the multi-year extension between Goodyear and NASCAR. All of the drivers in the three national series will use Goodyear Eagles while battling for wins and playoff spots.