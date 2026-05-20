NASCAR Hall of Fame Backlash Grows After Greg Biffle Snub Leaves Fans Furious

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 announcement has created major debate across the racing world. Although many anticipated Kevin Harvick’s first-ballot induction, fans immediately turned their focus to those who were excluded. The absence of Greg Biffle from the NASCAR Hall of Fame class triggered strong reactions online, especially after his death in a plane crash in December 2025. NASCAR selected Jeff Burton and pioneer-era nominee Larry Phillips alongside Harvick for the 2027 class.

Many fans believed Biffle had done enough to secure a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. His résumé included the 2000 Craftsman Truck Series championship, the 2002 Xfinity Series title, and 19 Cup Series victories. The timing of the decision also heightened emotion in the discussion, with many supporters calling the NASCAR Hall of Fame vote insensitive following Biffle’s recent passing.

Greg Biffle NASCAR Hall of Fame Snub Sparks Fan Reaction

The NASCAR Hall of Fame debate exploded on social media moments after the announcement became official. Fans pointed to Biffle’s success across NASCAR’s national series and argued that his achievements deserved recognition ahead of Burton.

Caiden wrote, “I’m glad Jeff Burton is getting the honor… but Greg Biffle deserves it too… Both… have had a Hall of Fame career.”

Another fan, Owen, criticized the timing of the vote, posting, “It’s an absolute travesty that the panel would go with Burton after what happened to Biffle in December. Burton does deserve… but he could’ve waited another year.”

Several reactions focused on statistics. Fans compared Biffle’s two national series championships with Burton’s Cup career totals. “Alan stated, respect what Burton’s done for the sport. His on-track results don’t surpass many on the list… Biffle, who had 2 championships. Burton has zero!”

Even fans trying to stay balanced admitted the NASCAR Hall of Fame decision carried emotional weight. Jett Kraus said, “I understand the reaction for not having Greg Biffle… but… a lot of y’all speaking off of emotion… Should he be? Yes…”

Jeff Burton Responds To NASCAR Hall of Fame Debate

Burton responded to the controversy following the NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement and recognized Biffle’s significance in the sport’s history.

Burton also spoke about Biffle’s death, calling it “horrible” and explaining how meaningful an induction would be for those close to him.

“But it’s horrible – horrible – we lost Greg and everybody that was on that airplane. I mean, what a devastating moment. And for those that are left behind, seeing him in the Hall will mean a lot.”

Burton earned his NASCAR Hall of Fame spot during his sixth year on the ballot. Along with 21 Cup Series wins, supporters of Burton’s selection cited his broadcasting work and his roles in driver safety and NASCAR leadership after his retirement.

The discussion has highlighted the different ways voters judge NASCAR Hall of Fame candidates. Some fans value championships and race wins most heavily, while others also consider contributions outside the car.

Greg Biffle’s Legacy Still Looms Large In NASCAR

Biffle’s legacy in NASCAR extends beyond championships and victories. In 2024, he received praise for using his helicopter during Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Many fans said those humanitarian missions strengthened his standing within the racing community.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame backlash has continued because many supporters believe Biffle’s impact on the sport was undeniable.

For many in the NASCAR community, the issue is not whether Biffle belongs in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The frustration centers on why it did not happen this year.