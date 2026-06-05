NASCAR Hall of Famer and Two-Time Cup Champion Dies, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Ned Jarrett, one of the most respected figures in NASCAR history, died peacefully of natural causes on June 4, 2026, at his home in Newton, North Carolina. He was 93. Known throughout the sport as “Gentleman Ned,” Jarrett built a reputation for combining fierce competitiveness with remarkable sportsmanship. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Born on October 12, 1932, in Conover, North Carolina, Jarrett rose from humble beginnings to become a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers. During his Cup Series career from 1953 to 1966, he made 352 starts, won 50 races, recorded 239 top-10 finishes, and earned 35 pole positions. His success helped him capture NASCAR Cup Series championships in 1961 and 1965.

Ned Jarrett’s NASCAR Career Defined by Championships and Records

The NASCAR career of Ned Jarrett reached its peak during the 1965 season. Driving for Bondy Long, Jarrett won 13 races and secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. That same year, he produced one of the most dominant victories in stock-car racing history when he won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway by a record 14 laps.

Jarrett also competed in seven of the first eight Daytona 500 races. His best finish in NASCAR’s biggest event was third place. His consistency placed him among the most successful drivers of his generation, and his 50 career victories still rank 14th on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

Beyond the numbers, Jarrett became known for his character. In 1964, after a multi-car crash at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he helped pull fellow driver Fireball Roberts from a burning car. The moment reflected the values that earned him the nickname “Gentleman Ned.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Made a Historic Retirement Decision

Following his championship-winning 1965 season, Jarrett made a decision that remains unique in NASCAR history. When Ford temporarily withdrew factory support in 1966, he retired from full-time competition at just 34 years old.

The move made him the only NASCAR Cup Series champion to voluntarily step away from racing the year after winning a title. While his driving career ended early, his impact on the sport was far from over.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer later received many honors, including induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 as part of its second class. He was also inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1997. NASCAR further recognized him as one of its 75 Greatest Drivers.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Became a Beloved Broadcaster

After leaving the driver’s seat, Jarrett built a successful broadcasting career that introduced him to a new generation of fans. His knowledge and calm style made him one of the most trusted voices in NASCAR coverage.

One of the most memorable moments in NASCAR broadcasting history came during the 1993 Daytona 500. As his son Dale Jarrett battled for victory, Ned Jarrett delivered the emotional call: “Dale Jarrett is gonna make it!” Dale Jarrett narrowly beat Dale Earnhardt to the checkered flag.

The Jarrett family became one of NASCAR’s most accomplished families when Dale later won the 1999 Cup Series championship and joined his father in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell paid tribute to Jarrett, saying, “Despite his calm demeanor, ‘Gentleman’ Ned Jarrett was as fierce a competitor as NASCAR has ever seen… He was an outstanding ambassador for the sport for more than six decades, and he will be dearly missed.”

As tributes continue to arrive from across the racing world, the legacy of the NASCAR Hall of Famer remains secure. Ned Jarrett will be remembered not only for his championships and victories but also for the sportsmanship and leadership he brought to NASCAR for more than six decades.