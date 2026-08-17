NASCAR Team Owner Reflects on Bittersweet Departure of Connor Zilisch to Hendrick Motorsports

The Connor Zilisch move to Hendrick Motorsports has left Trackhouse Racing facing a difficult change, even though the NASCAR team still has more than a year with the young driver. Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that Zilisch will join the organization for the 2028 NASCAR Cup Series season and drive the No. 48 Chevrolet with Ally sponsorship.

The 20-year-old will remain with Trackhouse through the 2027 season before making the switch. Trackhouse owner Justin Marks reacted to the move in a statement, calling it a “bittersweet moment” while making clear that the team remains focused on what it can achieve with Zilisch before his departure.

Connor Zilisch Gets Hendrick Motorsports Chance

Connor Zilisch will join Hendrick Motorsports in 2028 after completing his current Trackhouse contract. He will replace Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet after Bowman finishes his final full-time NASCAR Cup Series season in 2027. Hendrick Motorsports confirmed the multiyear agreement on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Zilisch entered the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse in 2026 after a strong 2025 campaign in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He won 10 races and the regular-season championship before making the jump to the Cup level. His rookie season has included challenges, but Trackhouse remains committed to competing with him through 2027.

Justin Marks Breaks Silence on NASCAR Move

Justin Marks said Trackhouse wanted to keep Connor Zilisch for the long term but respects the opportunity waiting at Hendrick Motorsports.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for Trackhouse, but I am truly happy for Connor to get an opportunity that many drivers only dream of. While our goal was always to have him in our cars for the long term, I’m still excited for the opportunity we have with him now and in 2027.”

Marks also stressed that the team will not lose focus because of the future move.

“At Trackhouse, our mandate remains to work hard, accomplish big things with Connor while we have him, and position this 88 Chevy team to move into the 2028 NASCAR Cup season ready for a new, inspiring, and talented driver that will author the next chapter in this amazing book we are writing. But not yet.”

What Connor Zilisch Faces Before 2028

Connor Zilisch still has the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR season and all of 2027 with Trackhouse before joining Hendrick Motorsports. That gives the team time to pursue results with the No. 88 Chevrolet while continuing its driver development work.

The Hendrick Motorsports deal also places Zilisch in one of NASCAR’s most established organizations. The No. 48 Chevrolet will remain with Ally as its primary sponsor, with Zilisch taking over after Bowman’s planned departure.

For now, the priorities are straightforward. Trackhouse wants strong results from Connor Zilisch during the remaining seasons together, while Zilisch will continue building his NASCAR experience before the 2028 move to Hendrick Motorsports. Marks made clear that the future can wait. The work with Zilisch has not ended yet.