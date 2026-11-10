NASCAR Hall of Famer Faces Awkward Carson Hocevar Decision at JR Motorsports After Past Warning

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has confirmed a new opportunity for Carson Hocevar at JR Motorsports, despite previously warning the young driver about his aggressive racing style.

Hocevar will drive at least one race for the team in the 2027 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Earnhardt made the announcement during a live show in Key West on November 9, saying, “We’re gonna get Hocevar to race one of our (JRM) cars next year.”

The news comes months after Earnhardt discussed Hocevar’s on-track incidents on his Dale Jr. Download podcast.

The former NASCAR driver praised the excitement Hocevar brings to the sport but also made it clear he would not accept the same aggressive approach if Hocevar drove one of his cars. Now, the two will work together when the 2027 season arrives.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Carson Hocevar NASCAR Deal

Earnhardt confirmed the JR Motorsports deal during his live show, giving Hocevar a chance to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series next season.

The announcement follows a season in which Hocevar attracted attention for several on-track incidents. The 23-year-old Spire Motorsports driver from Portage, Michigan, made contact with Brad Keselowski at Darlington Raceway in September, sending the veteran into the wall during Stage 1.

Earnhardt discussed the incident on his podcast and defended Hocevar’s impact on NASCAR’s entertainment value.

“But I mean, look, our sport needs this, whatever you want to call it. Drama, entertainment, controversy, whatever you want to call it. It needs it. And [Hocevar is] delivering it,” Earnhardt said.

He also explained why he wanted more drivers with Hocevar’s personality and racing approach.

“I wish there were four or five more Hocevars in the field. Maybe if there were more of them, we wouldn’t be complaining as much.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Previously Warned Carson Hocevar

Despite praising Hocevar, Earnhardt previously made a clear distinction between watching him race and having him drive for JR Motorsports.

When asked whether he would accept the same aggressive approach in one of his cars, Earnhardt did not hide his position.

“If he was going to drive my car, I’d tell him, ‘You can’t do that sh*t in my car.’ … But, he’s not driving my car. Race fan me, is good with it.”

He also explained the business risks involved in allowing a driver to damage another car.

“If he was going to drive my car, I’d tell him, ‘Dude, don’t run into nobody, I don’t need that sh*t. It’s not good for my company.’”

Earnhardt has continued to praise Hocevar’s ability to create rivalries and attract attention to NASCAR.

“I like a lot of what I see… We need the rivalries, the entertainment of it. We need it. And he’s providing it, man,” he said.

“If you pulled Hocevar out of the field entirely, man, I don’t know that I like it as much as him being involved in it.”

Carson Hocevar Brings NASCAR Controversy to JR Motorsports

Hocevar’s aggressive driving has brought him into several disagreements with fellow NASCAR drivers during the 2026 season.

Apart from his Darlington incident with Keselowski, he was involved in notable clashes with Ryan Blaney at Bristol and Austin Cindric at Martinsville.

Those incidents attracted criticism from some drivers and media members, while other fans supported the excitement he brought to the races.

Hocevar also secured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega in April 2026. He has also recorded multiple wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.

His move to JR Motorsports will bring a different challenge, as he prepares to compete in one of Earnhardt’s cars in 2027.

The driver has not publicly discussed any conversations with Earnhardt about the opportunity. However, the team owner’s earlier comments have already made his expectations clear.

Hocevar’s one-race deal will give him an opportunity to represent JR Motorsports while racing under the expectations Earnhardt previously outlined.