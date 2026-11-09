NASCAR Teammate Opens Up About Failed Mentoring Effort With Carson Hocevar

Michael McDowell has opened up about his difficult relationship with Carson Hocevar, revealing why his attempt to mentor the young NASCAR driver failed.

The Spire Motorsports veteran said their different personalities turned the effort into conflict rather than helping Hocevar improve.

His comments came after Spire suspended Hocevar for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway following his involvement in a brake-checking incident with Austin Cindric at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR also handed Hocevar a $100,000 fine and a 25-point penalty. McDowell supported the team’s decision but also expressed sympathy for his teammate, recalling his own experiences with disciplinary action early in his racing career.

Michael McDowell Explains Why Carson Hocevar Mentoring Failed

McDowell revealed that he tried to guide Hocevar during the previous season but eventually stepped away after their relationship became difficult.

“Not much mentoring. I tried. I tried. Just him and I are so different, and I tried to take that role last year. And it just turned into conflict more than productive,” McDowell explained.

The veteran driver added that Hocevar already has several people around him who could provide the guidance he needs.

“But he’s got a great group of people around him. Luke Lambert and Jeff and Matt McCall. They can fill that role. I don’t have to fill that role, and it wasn’t working, so I don’t want to say that I didn’t try. It just wasn’t working.”

McDowell’s comments suggest he no longer wants to take responsibility for mentoring his younger teammate. He instead pointed to crew chief Luke Lambert, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson and Matt McCall as people who could fill that position.

Michael McDowell Supports NASCAR Suspension of Carson Hocevar

Despite their differences, McDowell expressed support for Spire’s decision to suspend Hocevar from the season finale.

The suspension followed Hocevar’s brake-checking incident involving Austin Cindric at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR also issued a $100,000 fine and removed 25 points from his total.

McDowell said drivers must accept the consequences of their decisions, although he understands how difficult it feels to watch another driver take your place.

“In life and in racing and in our jobs and everything we do, there are consequences for actions,” McDowell said.

He also recalled his own experiences with suspensions during his younger years.

“I was a young guy who made stupid decisions that got sat out a few times as well. Some not by choice, some series-related, some team-related. So I know what that feels like.”

McDowell believes the experience could have a lasting impact on Hocevar.

“So I feel like it has the potential to be very powerful and impactful, and I hope so.”

NASCAR Controversies Have Created Distractions at Spire Motorsports

McDowell also discussed how the controversies surrounding Spire Motorsports have affected the organization throughout the season.

Although he said the situation has not affected his personal preparation, he admitted the team has dealt with too much unwanted attention.

“Yes and no. I think for the company and the whole, it’s a distraction. It’s not really for me personally, because you just go and do your job, and you prepare and do all those things,” he said.

McDowell added that he would prefer a quieter season for the organization.

“As a whole, I feel like we’ve had a lot of noise this year, and it would be nice not to have as much noise. That’s not making a jab at Carson or Jeff. Just too much noise, and it would be nice to go through a year with less noise.”

The tension between McDowell and Hocevar also dates back to the August 2025 race at Watkins Glen International. The pair made contact twice, including an incident when McDowell spun Hocevar entering Turn 1 and another on the final lap while fighting for position.

McDowell later described the first incident as a miscommunication and misjudgment. Hocevar responded by telling his team to keep McDowell away from him, while Dickerson expressed disappointment in both drivers.

With Hocevar set to miss the season finale in the No. 77 Chevrolet, McDowell appears ready to focus on his own responsibilities rather than continue an unsuccessful mentoring effort.