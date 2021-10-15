Motorsport Games Announces First NASCAR Entry For Nintendo Switch

For the first time ever, NASCAR will head to the Nintendo Switch. Motorsport Games has announced “NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+” and revealed a release date. The game will be available on November 19, 2021, while preorders will start on October 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

Motorsport Games issued a press release on October 15 and provided further details about the latest NASCAR game. “NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+” will include all of the content from “NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition.” It will also feature all of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series cars, rosters, and primary paint schemes. The previous 2020 teams, drivers, cars, and schedules from the three NASCAR National Series and Xtreme Dirt Tour races will remain. Additionally, “NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+” will include Tony Stewart as a playable character and the special 2020 Throwback Weekend and playoff paint schemes.





Play



“Motorsport Games is thrilled to announce the first NASCAR title for Nintendo Switch, bringing the joy of racing to an entirely new base of players,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games, in a press release. “Our dedicated fans have been vocal in wanting to get a Nintendo Switch version of NASCAR and with our new launch they are now finally able to take the sport with them no matter where they go. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ furthers Motorsport Games’ commitment to optionality, improves the game in many areas that our players will appreciate and brings everything that makes our NASCAR games truly authentic over to this new console.”

The First NASCAR Title on Switch Will Feature More Scheme Options

According to the press release, there will be multiple additions to the Switch title that make it stand apart from “NASCAR Heat 5.” Chief among them is the expanded paint booth. This tool will feature more font choices and schemes to help create wild schemes.

The first trailer for “NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+” provided some quick glimpses at the expanded design options. The video showed many of the options, colors, and logos that will be available in the paint booth.

Much like the previous games in the series, the customization will also extend to the career mode. Players will have the opportunity to make a unique character before kicking off their time behind the driver’s seat. They can mix up the body shape, hairstyle, and several other aspects in order to create the best possible digital racer.

‘NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+’ Includes Multiplayer Options

NASCAR fans will still have opportunities to face off with each other in multiple competitive modes. For example, the Nintendo Switch version of “NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+” will include split-screen multiplayer for the classic couch feel.

Those wanting to test their skills against a larger player base can do so in the online multiplayer. “NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+” will feature up to 16-player matches, so players can set up and recreate their own version of the playoffs.

These multiplayer sessions will not only take place in the Cup Series. Players can also face off with each other in Xtreme Dirt, the Camping World Truck Series, and the Xfinity Series. They will have the option of heading to 39 official tracks from the NASCAR schedules — such as Talladega Superspeedway — or trying out nine additional dirt tracks.

