NASCAR Insider Opens Up on Brad Keselowski’s Future and His Need for Control

Brad Keselowski’s exit from RFK Racing has raised a bigger question about his NASCAR future. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion will leave the No. 6 Ford after the 2026 season, ending his role as a driver, co-owner, and head of competition at RFK Racing.

However, Keselowski has not ruled out returning to an ownership role in NASCAR.

The issue came up on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, where Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson and former Cup team owner Tommy Baldwin discussed whether Keselowski would be willing to return to a simple driving role.

Keselowski also addressed his future at Las Vegas and made it clear that team ownership remains an option. He said he has received “a lot of phone calls” and plans to consider his choices over the next 60 days.

NASCAR Owner Brad Keselowski Could Return to Team Ownership

Keselowski’s NASCAR ownership history gives weight to the possibility of another team.

He owned Brad Keselowski Racing from 2007 to 2017, mainly competing in the NASCAR Truck Series. Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe all drove for the organization.

Keselowski shut down the team in 2017 but expressed hope of owning a NASCAR Cup Series team in the future. Briscoe won the 2017 season finale at Homestead in the organization’s final race.

Keselowski later moved into NASCAR Cup Series ownership in 2021 when he bought into Roush Fenway Racing. The team became Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and later RFK Racing.

Keselowski also took over the No. 6 Ford as a full-time driver in 2022.

Dickerson believes Keselowski could struggle to return to driving without control of an organization.

“It’s just like, ‘What does Brad want?’ Right. I mean, he’s had control, quote, unquote, control of an organization. It’s hard to go back into something where you’re just like, ‘Yeah, you just run it.’”

Baldwin agreed and pointed to the changes Keselowski made at RFK Racing.

“I think he’s going to put himself in a position to do that, do everything,” Baldwin said. “I mean, it’s just it’s Brad. It’s what he does.”

Brad Keselowski Keeps NASCAR Team Ownership Door Open

Keselowski has not announced plans to start or join another NASCAR team. However, he did not close the door when asked about his ownership future at Las Vegas.

“Doubtful,” Keselowski said when asked if his days as an owner were over.

“I still love this sport and I want to be around long after my days of driving are done,” Keselowski said.

RFK Racing president Chip Bowers has described the split as a disagreement over roles rather than a forced retirement. RFK wanted Keselowski to spend more time leading competition over the next two to three years. Keselowski, however, still wants to race.

Both sides are also working through his ownership stake.

NASCAR Cup Series Charter Could Complicate Keselowski Return

A new NASCAR Cup Series team would face a major challenge because NASCAR has 36 charters. A charter ensures a guaranteed starting spot in every Cup Series race.

Recent teams such as Trackhouse Racing, 23XI Racing and Spire Motorsports entered the series by buying or leasing existing charters.

Baldwin raised the possibility of a new team connected to a manufacturer.

A Dodge deal also does not appear close. Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice denied discussing a Dodge with Keselowski.

“I have not had any conversations with Brad Keselowski about driving a Dodge, even if Dodge comes back,” Rice said.

Keselowski has also shown interest in returning to the NASCAR Truck Series. He said he is “absolutely interested” in a Truck Series option, a series where he already has a championship and numerous wins.

For now, Keselowski remains with RFK Racing through the end of 2026. The Cup Series next races at Charlotte on October 11. His next move could involve another driving opportunity, ownership, a manufacturer deal or a smaller NASCAR operation. No new team has been announced.