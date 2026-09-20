NASCAR Insider Points to Bigger Trouble Behind the Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar Clash

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar turned the Bristol Night Race into a heated finish after their late-race crash led to a fight on pit road. Joey Logano won the race, but the post-race confrontation quickly became one of the biggest talking points at Bristol.

FOX Sports NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass said the incident suggested more to the clash than the on-track contact. Blaney confronted Hocevar after the race, and Hocevar responded by throwing punches.

Pockrass said Hocevar landed a couple of punches and sent Blaney’s hat flying. While Pockrass said Blaney had reason to be upset by the crash, he also described the response as possibly “a little bit of an overreaction.” He then pointed to wider frustration among drivers with Hocevar’s racing style.

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar Clash at Bristol

The incident happened late in the Bristol race after Blaney made a move to block Hocevar. Pockrass explained that Blaney “went to make a block,” while Hocevar believed Blaney had no right to make the move after Hocevar had cut to the inside.

According to Pockrass, Hocevar’s response was, “You’re not going to block me after I cut down on the inside.”

The contact ended Blaney’s race after he had spent much of the night near the front. The crash left Blaney upset, and the disagreement continued after the checkered flag.

Pockrass said, “when you look at the incident on track, you can understand why Blaney was upset.” However, he added that the confrontation afterward “appeared to maybe be a little bit of an overreaction on Blaney’s part.”

The Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar clash then moved from the track to pit road, where the two drivers fought.

NASCAR Fight Brings Bigger Driver Tensions

Pockrass described the scene at Bristol as a major fight, saying, “Wow, what a night, what a fight here at Bristol.”

Blaney went over to Hocevar after the race. Pockrass said that once Hocevar realized Blaney did not want a discussion, Hocevar began throwing punches.

“He landed a couple,” Pockrass said. “He saw Blaney’s hat go flying.”

The NASCAR fight also raised questions about possible penalties. Pockrass said he didn’t expect NASCAR to issue penalties and believed the drivers would likely get a talking-to instead.

More importantly, Pockrass connected the Bristol fight to the wider reaction to Hocevar.

“I do see this as more emblematic of how drivers feel about Hocevar overall. They’re kind of tired of the way he races.”

That context helps explain why the Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar clash drew so much attention after the race.

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar Fight Takes Over Bristol

Pockrass said Blaney’s reaction reflected a wider feeling in the NASCAR garage.

Blaney told Pockrass, “We’ve had enough of him,” with Pockrass adding that other drivers shared that feeling.

That does not mean Hocevar was entirely responsible for the Bristol incident. Pockrass specifically said Hocevar was “not 100% at fault in this case.” Instead, his comments focused on how the latest clash fits into Hocevar’s broader relationship with other drivers.

As fans lingered around the fence after the race, many still hoped to see Hocevar. The Bristol fight had become a major part of the night’s story.

Joey Logano ultimately took the win, but the Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar clash left Bristol with another heated NASCAR storyline and renewed attention on Hocevar’s aggressive racing style.