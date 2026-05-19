NASCAR: Kurt Busch Makes Unexpected Return at Le Mans Classic

Kurt Busch is heading back to one of racing’s biggest stages, and the announcement quickly grabbed attention across the NASCAR world. The NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed Tuesday that he will compete in the 2026 Le Mans Classic in France as part of a special NASCAR celebration marking 50 years since the sport first appeared at Le Mans.

The NASCAR Le Mans Classic event will feature around 40 vintage NASCAR stock cars racing on the full Circuit de la Sarthe on July 4. Organizers originally planned for 30 entries before expanding the field because of high interest. Busch shared the news on social media alongside photos of his famous black No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet and promotional images tied to the event.

“So excited to be headed [to] France to race in the @lemansclassic series this summer. Along with @HSR_race series we are shipping 40 old school #nascar cars to thunder through the full course on July 4th. 50 years after @NASCAR’s first trip. Yes- you read that right, 40 cars!!”

Kurt Busch Returns to NASCAR Spotlight at Le Mans Classic

The Le Mans Classic appearance continues Busch’s selective return to racing after stepping away from full-time NASCAR competition in 2023. Busch retired following a serious concussion suffered during a crash at Pocono Raceway in 2022.

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion later received medical clearance in early 2025. He returned to competition during the Race of Champions event in Sydney, Australia, where he raced alongside Travis Pastrana for Team USA.

Busch will drive a No. 1 Chevrolet connected to his 2020 NASCAR victory in Las Vegas. Joe Nemechek’s NEMCO Motorsports team reportedly converted the car for road-course competition in only two weeks.

Other confirmed drivers for the NASCAR Le Mans Classic include Joe Nemechek, J.C. France, Pat Womack, and Curt Vogt.

NASCAR Le Mans Classic Honors 50 Years of Racing History

The NASCAR Le Mans Classic celebration recognizes the 50th anniversary of NASCAR’s first appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1976. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the world’s most famous endurance races and takes place annually in France.

Historic Sportscar Racing partnered with Peter Auto to organize the event during the Le Mans Classic Legend weekend from July 2-5.

Drivers will race on the full 13.6-kilometer Circuit de la Sarthe, including the famous Mulsanne Straight. Fans attending the NASCAR Le Mans Classic weekend will also see parade laps, demonstrations, and historic race cars throughout the event.

Le Mans Classic alternates between Heritage and Legend editions. The 2026 Legend category covers race cars from 1976 through 2015, making this year’s NASCAR tribute a natural fit.

NASCAR Teams Face Huge Le Mans Classic Logistics Operation

The NASCAR Le Mans Classic event also created a major shipping operation as teams prepare to move equipment from the United States to France.

Reports show organizers are transporting 13 mechanics, 14 transmissions, 15 rear-end gears, 120 wheels, spare engines, and extra shocks across the Atlantic Ocean. Entry fees, including shipping costs, reached about $28,000 per car.

The event continues NASCAR’s growing connection with international motorsports after NASCAR’s involvement in the 2023 Le Mans centenary celebrations.

For Busch, the NASCAR Le Mans Classic marks another important chapter in a career that already includes a Daytona 500 victory, a NASCAR Cup Series championship, and now a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. His return to one of racing’s most historic tracks is expected to become one of the biggest NASCAR international stories of the summer.