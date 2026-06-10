NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s Family Faces Emotional Moment as Brexton Busch Takes Center Stage at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway became the center of an emotional tribute to Kyle Busch on Tuesday night as family, friends, drivers, and fans gathered during Round 2 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout to honor the late NASCAR champion.

Just weeks after Busch died on May 21 at age 41, the NASCAR community came together to celebrate his life and legacy. The tribute took place before the evening’s racing action and featured a special moment involving three generations of the Busch family. Kyle’s father, Tom Busch, drove Kyle’s famous No. 51 Legends car for an honorary lap around the speedway.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Brexton Busch, Kyle’s son, stood in the flag stand and waved the green flag to start the lap before greeting his grandfather with the double checkered flags at its conclusion. The ceremony highlighted the deep family connections that have defined the Busch name in motorsports and provided a powerful moment of remembrance for one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers.

Kyle Busch Tribute Highlights Emotional Night at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Kyle Busch tribute began with a traditional missing-man formation on pit road, a long-standing motorsports tradition used to honor a fallen competitor. Drivers lined up while fans, teams, and officials observed a moment of silence before racing activities began.

As Tom Busch guided the No. 51 Legends car around Charlotte Motor Speedway, spectators watched in silence. The tribute lap carried special meaning because Kyle Busch had planned to compete in this year’s Summer Shootout alongside Brexton before his death.

Video shared by the speedway showed Tom Busch making his way around the track while Brexton proudly watched from above. The young racer smiled as his grandfather completed the lap, creating one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Tom Busch, father of Kyle Busch, leads the field for an honorary lap in the No. 51 as @brextonbusch waves the green and checkered flags. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6bGWSFr4RM — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) June 9, 2026

Kyle Busch Legacy Continues Through Family and NASCAR Community

Kyle Busch leaves behind one of the most accomplished careers in NASCAR history. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion finished his career with 234 national series victories, the most in NASCAR history.

The Las Vegas native died after severe pneumonia developed into sepsis and other complications. He had been hospitalized in Charlotte after collapsing in a driving simulator.

His death shocked the racing world and prompted tributes from drivers, teams, officials, and fans. Many remembered Busch for his fierce competitiveness on the track and the respect he earned throughout his career.

Known to fans as “Rowdy,” Busch remained an important figure in NASCAR and continued to compete while helping to guide the next generation of racers, including his son, Brexton.

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials and NASCAR leaders supported the tribute as a way to honor Busch’s memory while respecting his family’s wishes.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Sees Busch Legacy Move Forward

The Charlotte Motor Speedway tribute was not only about remembering Kyle Busch but also about looking ahead. Later in the evening, Brexton Busch competed in the Young Lions division and finished second in his heat race.

His performance showed the determination and focus that many fans associate with the Busch family name. Throughout the night, supporters pointed to Brexton as a symbol of the family’s future in racing.

Tom Busch’s lap in the No. 51 car added another layer of meaning to the ceremony. As Kyle’s father, he represented the generation that helped build the family’s racing foundation. Brexton represented the next generation, carrying that legacy forward.

The Busch family has requested privacy as they continue to mourn. They have also expressed gratitude for the support shown by the NASCAR community since Kyle Busch’s death.

While the Summer Shootout continued with its usual mix of Legends racing, school bus figure-eight competition, and entertainment, the Kyle Busch tribute remained the defining moment of the night. As Tom completed the honorary lap and Brexton waved the flags, Charlotte Motor Speedway delivered a lasting reminder that Kyle Busch’s impact on NASCAR continues through both his family and the sport he helped shape.