Kyle Busch Death Casts Shadow Over Full Field for 2026 Coca-Cola 600: 39 Cars Locked In for Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will move ahead with a full 39-car field on Sunday, May 24. Every team entered in the race will qualify because NASCAR’s Cup Series field limit remains at 40 cars. The race already carried major importance as one of NASCAR’s biggest events, but it now comes under heartbreaking circumstances following the death of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch on May 21, 2026.

Busch died after a brief illness that led to hospitalization days before the race weekend. His death has shaken the NASCAR garage and fans across the country. NASCAR officials confirmed there will be tributes before the green flag, including a moment of silence and special helmet decals across the field. The Coca-Cola 600 now becomes both a major race and a moment of remembrance for one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Kyle Busch Death Changes the Mood Around Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch leaves behind one of the most successful careers in NASCAR history. He won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 and finished with 63 Cup victories. Across NASCAR’s three national series, Busch recorded a record 234 wins.

Busch built a reputation for aggressive racing, direct comments, and strong performances across different eras. He also played a major role in helping younger drivers develop through his teams and mentoring efforts.

Austin Hill will replace Busch for Sunday’s race. Hill now faces the difficult task of driving the car Busch made famous in recent seasons while the team continues to deal with grief inside the garage.

39 entries for Cup race in Charlotte so all three open cars — 66-Hill 67-Heim and 78-Legge will make the race. pic.twitter.com/D3NBEs6E9A — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 18, 2026

Drivers and teams throughout the Cup Series have shared tributes and messages honoring Busch’s legacy. NASCAR officials also confirmed the event will include special ceremonies before the race begins.

Coca-Cola 600 Entry List Features NASCAR Stars and Championship Contenders

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Ross Chastain returns in the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. Hendrick Motorsports brings a strong lineup that includes Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron.

Joe Gibbs Racing will field Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs. Team Penske enters Austin Cindric and Joey Logano, while Brad Keselowski drives for RFK Racing.

Other notable entries include Shane van Gisbergen, Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell, Carson Hocevar, and rookie Connor Zilisch.

The race also includes open entries that automatically qualify because the field has only 39 cars. Timmy Hill will drive the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66, while Truck Series driver Corey Heim enters the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Katherine Legge Draws Attention Ahead of Coca-Cola 600

Katherine Legge will attempt the famous Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double on the same day. She will race in the Indianapolis 500 before traveling to Charlotte for the NASCAR event.

Legge drives the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports with support from e.l.f. Cosmetics. Only five drivers have completed the difficult double in motorsports history.

The 600-mile race will once again test drivers physically and mentally during NASCAR’s longest event. Prime Video will carry the broadcast with Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Steve Letarte on commentary.