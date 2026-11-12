NASCAR: Kyle Petty Sends Harsh Message to Hendrick Motorsports Drivers After Larson’s Third NASCAR Title

Kyle Petty has delivered a blunt message to Hendrick Motorsports drivers following Kyle Larson’s latest NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Speaking on PRN Live after the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the former NASCAR driver questioned why anyone competing for one of the sport’s most successful teams should leave without winning a title.

Petty pointed to Hendrick Motorsports’ long history of success and the opportunities provided by team owner Rick Hendrick. Larson secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, extending the organization’s record to 16 titles.

However, Petty made it clear that Larson’s achievement should also remind other drivers of the expectations that come with racing for Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Petty Questions Hendrick Motorsports Drivers Without NASCAR Championships

Petty did not soften his position when discussing the expectations placed on Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

“But listen, and I’m gonna be a stick in the mud here. If you go to drive for Hendrick Motorsports and don’t win a championship, shame on you,” Petty said.

“32 years, 16 championships, you look at what they’ve done. Rick Hendrick has put a lot of people in the Hall of Fame, man, you know what I mean?”

His comments came after Larson secured his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship and the organization’s 16th overall.

Five drivers have delivered those championships for Hendrick Motorsports: Terry Labonte, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Larson.

The comments also bring attention to William Byron and Alex Bowman, who are still searching for their first Cup Series championships with the organization.

Byron has recorded 17 career Cup Series victories, including consecutive Daytona 500 wins in 2024 and 2025. Bowman has eight career victories, all with Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson Joins NASCAR’s Three-Time Champions After Historic Season

Larson’s latest championship placed him among an exclusive group in NASCAR history.

At 34, he became the 11th driver to win three Cup Series championships and the third-youngest to reach that milestone, behind former Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

He also became the first driver to win consecutive Cup Series titles since Johnson completed his five-year championship run in 2010.

Larson’s championship campaign took an unexpected turn during the regular season. He failed to win any of the 26 regular-season races and entered the Chase as the seventh seed.

However, his performance improved when the championship battle intensified. Three Chase victories and valuable stage points helped him secure the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson mathematically clinched the championship at the end of Stage 1 after finishing fourth in the opening segment and collecting seven stage points. He eventually finished 12th in the race, but the championship had already been decided.

Kyle Petty Warns Against Predicting More NASCAR Titles for Larson

Petty also discussed Larson’s place among NASCAR’s greatest champions and warned against making early predictions about how many titles he could eventually win.

“I just grew up in the sport at a time when it seemed like everybody had three championships, you know what I mean? I mean, it’s like everybody won championships all the time, but it’s just so different now,” Petty said.

He referenced former champions Lee Petty, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Tony Stewart and Joey Logano while discussing how difficult it has become to win multiple NASCAR championships.

Petty also questioned television discussions suggesting Larson could eventually win seven or eight titles.

“And I think that’s phenomenal. You know, I listen to some of the stuff on TV and they’ve already got him with seven or eight championships, but don’t get ahead of yourself, you know what I mean? It’s a tough field out there.”

Petty’s comments have also attracted attention because he spent much of his own driving career with Petty Enterprises. Despite recording eight Cup Series victories over roughly 30 years, he never won a championship. His best points finish was fifth.

Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports continues to maintain one of the strongest championship records in NASCAR. Larson has already delivered three titles, while Byron and Bowman continue their search for their first.

Petty’s message was straightforward: driving for Hendrick Motorsports comes with championship expectations, and the organization’s history leaves little room for excuses.