NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle Estate Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit Months After Tragic Crash

The legal fallout from the deadly plane crash that killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle continues to grow months after the tragedy. Greg Biffle’s ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his estate following the December 2025 crash that killed seven people, including the couple’s 14-year-old daughter Emma Biffle.

The lawsuit claims negligence by both Biffle, who owned the aircraft, and pilot Dennis Dutton. The crash happened on December 18, 2025, when the Cessna Citation jet attempted to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina during poor weather conditions. Along with Biffle and Emma, the victims included Biffle’s wife, Cristina Grossu, their son, Ryder, family friend Craig Wadsworth, and pilots Dennis and Jack Dutton.

This case further extends the ongoing investigation into one of the most tragic private aviation crashes linked to a NASCAR personality in recent years.

Greg Biffle Plane Crash Lawsuit Focuses on Negligence Claims

The wrongful death lawsuit states that problems leading to the crash began before the aircraft even started moving. Court filings said, “The negligent conduct that ultimately led to the crash of N257BW began well before the jet aircraft began to taxi.”

The filing also said, “This perilous situation was created by the negligent and grossly negligent actions of those flying and controlling and directing the flight of the aircraft, pilot-in-command Dennis Dutton and owner/occupant Greg Biffle.”

According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released in January 2026, investigators found several mechanical and instrument issues during the flight. The pilot reported that the left-side altitude indicator and other left-side instruments were not working properly. Investigators also found that the Garmin GTN-750 avionics system stopped recording airspeed and heading data during the flight.

The report mentioned a discussion about an inoperative thrust reverser indicator light during taxi. However, investigators confirmed the reverser itself was functioning correctly at the time of impact.

NASCAR Star Greg Biffle Crash Investigation Reveals Pilot Issues

Investigators found no evidence of engine failure or structural damage before the crash. Both engines were producing power when the aircraft hit the ground, and the thrust levers were in the full forward position.

The investigation also raised concerns about pilot qualifications. Dennis Dutton’s type rating required a qualified second-in-command inside the cockpit. His son, Jack Dutton, sat in the co-pilot seat, but he only held a private pilot’s license and was not qualified for that position.

The NTSB report stated that electrical and instrument problems likely reduced the crew’s situational awareness during the approach into Statesville Regional Airport.

The lawsuit filed by Nicole Lunders seeks damages connected to the loss of Emma Biffle. Similar lawsuits filed by the Dutton family estates reportedly seek $15 million each. Combined claims connected to the Greg Biffle plane crash could reportedly reach between $25 million and $30 million.

Greg Biffle Estate Faces More Trouble After NASCAR Legend’s Death

The legal battle comes after more problems involving the Biffle family estate earlier this year. In January 2026, thieves reportedly burglarized Biffle’s home in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Investigators said the suspects stole around $30,000 in cash, two handguns, and NASCAR memorabilia. Authorities described the burglary as a possible inside job because the suspects appeared familiar with the property’s layout.

Search warrants connected the case to alleged fraud involving family email and banking accounts. Reports said hundreds of thousands of dollars may have been stolen.

Biffle and Nicole Lunders divorced in 2016 after a difficult split. In 2018, a court awarded Lunders $250,000 in punitive damages after finding that Biffle had installed hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom.

Before his death, Biffle built a successful NASCAR career with 56 Cup Series wins. The NTSB investigation into the fatal plane crash remains ongoing as officials work toward a final report.