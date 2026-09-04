NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle’s Family Hit by Another Painful Legal Battle After Tragic Crash

Nicole Biffle has filed a $10 million claim against the estate of her late former husband, NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, after the death of their 14-year-old daughter Emma in a plane crash. The September 3, 2026 filing asks a North Carolina court to stop further payments from Greg Biffle’s estate while her claim and other legal demands remain unresolved.

The filing follows several lawsuits linked to the December 18, 2025 crash that killed seven people shortly after takeoff from Statesville Regional Airport. The Cessna Citation II was owned through Greg Biffle’s company, GB Aviation Leasing. Nicole Biffle’s latest legal action adds to the financial claims facing the estate, which is being handled by Biffle’s niece, Jordyn Biffle Carpenter.

Nicole Biffle Files $10 Million Greg Biffle Estate Claim

Nicole Biffle is seeking $10 million from Greg Biffle’s estate over Emma’s death. She has also asked the court to freeze further estate distributions so funds remain available for her claim and other pending claims.

Earlier legal action included a February 2026 $10 million notice of claim against pilot Dennis Dutton’s estate. In April, the Dutton estates each sued Greg Biffle’s estate for $15 million. Those lawsuits alleged poor aircraft maintenance and an inadequate flight crew.

In May, Nicole Biffle filed a wider lawsuit against both estates and Biffle’s aviation company. The latest September filing directly targets Greg Biffle’s estate. Together with earlier claims, the estate now faces about $40 million in wrongful-death demands.

Greg Biffle Plane Crash Investigation Reveals Pilot Issues

The Greg Biffle plane crash happened minutes after takeoff as the aircraft turned back toward Statesville Regional Airport because of instrument problems, including a faulty altimeter. Everyone aboard died. They were Greg Biffle, 55, his wife Cristina, their 5-year-old son Ryder, Emma, pilot Dennis Dutton, Dutton’s son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report said Dutton, a retired airline pilot qualified to fly the jet, was operating the aircraft. His son was in the right seat but did not have the required endorsement to serve as second-in-command.

Greg Biffle was also a licensed pilot but was not flying the aircraft. The report noted that federal rules require two qualified pilots. The final NTSB report is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Estate Faces More Legal Disputes

Court papers in Nicole Biffle’s latest case allege that Emma had flu-like symptoms and did not want to fly that day, but Greg Biffle insisted she go. The filings also allege that Biffle influenced decisions before takeoff, including issues involving the flight plan, generator problems and an imbalance between the engines. These claims have not been proven in court.

Greg Biffle and Nicole Biffle had been divorced for more than nine years. Emma lived mainly with her mother and visited her father.

Separately, authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud involving the Greg Biffle estate. Search warrants were linked to a January 2026 burglary at the family’s Mooresville home, where cash, memorabilia and firearms were reported stolen. No arrests have been announced.

Greg Biffle was a 19-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. The legal disputes continue more than eight months after the fatal crash.